Youth Sentenced To 32 Years Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Telangana's Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youth was sentenced to 32 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 75,000 by Nalgonda POCSO court in-charge Judge Rojaramani for kidnapping a minor and raping her repeatedly.

The youth, Gurajala Chandu (21) from Panagal in Nalgonda town had kidnapped the girl from Nalgonda mandal and raped her repeatedly after which he forcibly married her.

The girl's family had complained to Nalgonda Two Town police that their daughter was missing. The police then registered a case and identified Chandu as the accused. A case was registered against him in September, 2022 under various sections of POCSO Act.