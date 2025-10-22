Youth Sentenced To 32 Years Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Telangana's Nalgonda
Gurajala Chandu (21) from Panagal in Nalgonda town had kidnapped the girl from Nalgonda mandal and raped her repeatedly after which he forcibly married her.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youth was sentenced to 32 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 75,000 by Nalgonda POCSO court in-charge Judge Rojaramani for kidnapping a minor and raping her repeatedly.
The youth, Gurajala Chandu (21) from Panagal in Nalgonda town had kidnapped the girl from Nalgonda mandal and raped her repeatedly after which he forcibly married her.
The girl's family had complained to Nalgonda Two Town police that their daughter was missing. The police then registered a case and identified Chandu as the accused. A case was registered against him in September, 2022 under various sections of POCSO Act.
Trial in the case began in December, 2022 following which Rojaramani the in-charge judge of the Nalgonda POCSO court found Chandu guilty. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison under the POCSO Act, 10 years for kidnapping, and two years for child marriage. The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the victim.
"The victim had filed a complaint at the Nalgonda police station in 2022 that Chandu had raped her following which the police registered a case under POCSO Act. During investigation, evidence was presented against the accused in the court. The court announced the verdict, sentencing him to 32 years in prison for rape of a minor, kidnapping, and child marriage. The accused was also fined Rs 75,000," said Vemula Ranjith, Public Prosecutor, Nalgonda.
