‘Youth Must Embrace Creative Thinking And New Opportunities’: SAIL Chairman Ashok Kumar Panda
Speaking to Samir Kumar Acharya, SAIL chairman discusses steel-sector growth, green technology, Odisha’s industrial potential and emerging career and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Berhampur: Ashok Kumar Panda’s journey from a trainee engineer to the helm of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), one of the country’s Maharatna public sector enterprises, began in Berhampur. After completing his schooling at Medical Campus High School in Berhampur in 1984, he studied at Khallikote College until 1986. An engineering degree from Burla paved his way to join SAIL as a trainee engineer in 1992. He subsequently rose through the ranks and now serves as its chairman and managing director.
During a visit to Odisha, Panda attended a programme organised by the Ganjam Chamber of Commerce in Berhampur on Sunday, when ETV Bharat spoke to him. During the exclusive interview, Panda discussed about the prospects for India’s steel industry, SAIL’s expansion plans, the adoption of green technology and Odisha’s industrial potential. He also discussed career and entrepreneurial opportunities in the steel sector and urged young people to change their mindset and embrace creative thinking.
Excerpts from the interview:
ETV B : Heading the SAIL, how do you view the economic and industrial prospects of the southern Odisha region?
Ashok Kumar Panda: As the son of the soil, I believe Berhampur has a vibrant economy, and holds potential to grow much faster in the coming years. Here we discussed ways to accelerate economic growth since Ganjam has the second-largest economy among Odisha’s districts and offers considerable scope for further expansion. There are opportunities in several areas, ranging from logistics to industrialisation.
ETV B: What are SAIL’s priorities and plans for the future?
Ashok Kumar Panda: SAIL’s priorities are aligned with the priorities of the country. We want to move forward in every sphere. India’s steel production and manufacturing capacity are increasing, and SAIL plans to grow in sync with this expansion. The company remains committed to contributing to the development of the Indian steel industry and the country’s economic growth.
ETV B: Odisha is one of India’s leading mineral-rich and steel-producing states. What plans does SAIL have for the state?
Ashok Kumar Panda: We are changing the way we operate and becoming more market-oriented. We are also trying to make the best use of government policies to strengthen our contribution to the economy. Our focus areas include securing raw materials, expanding capacity, lowering production costs, improving quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. By prioritising these areas, we want to contribute to the country’s progress while taking SAIL forward.
ETV B: The global steel industry is adopting new technologies and moving towards environmentally sustainable production. How is SAIL preparing for this transition?
Ashok Kumar Panda : SAIL is a 60-year-old company, but we have continuously upgraded our technology. Over time, we phase out older systems and introduce new ones. Green technology will be an integral part of the new capacity that we plan to add. A green future is no longer optional; it is necessary. We have already begun taking steps and aligning our operations with that objective.
ETV B: How do you assess the economic prospects of Berhampur and southern Odisha, particularly with the proposed Bahuda port expected to emerge as an important centre of trade?
Ashok Kumar Panda : Odisha is performing very well and has enormous potential for further growth. The state has progressed in sectors ranging from mineral production to steel and aluminium manufacturing. Along with industrial production, Ganjam and other parts of southern Odisha have significant potential in logistics because of their coastline along the Bay of Bengal. Ganjam is particularly well placed to benefit from this geographical advantage. If the region makes effective use of government policies and emerging infrastructure, Ganjam’s economy can grow substantially.
ETV B: What opportunities does the expanding steel industry offer students and young people? What role will SAIL play in creating employment?
Ashok Kumar Panda: India’s steel-making capacity currently stands at around 200 million tonnes. It is expected to reach 300 million tonnes over the next five years and 500 million tonnes in the next 10 years. As the economy and production capacity grow, the sector will generate more employment. It will also create opportunities for entrepreneurs. New businesses can emerge in areas such as special steel, alloy steel and import substitution. Renewable energy and hydrogen are other promising sectors in which entrepreneurs can explore opportunities. Such initiatives will create jobs and contribute to economic growth.
ETV B: What message would you like to give the youth of the country?
Ashok Kumar Panda: The economy is in a healthy position and offers several opportunities. Young people need to change their mindset, think creatively and explore new possibilities. They should not restrict themselves to conventional career choices. They must recognise emerging opportunities, develop relevant skills and move forward with innovative ideas.
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