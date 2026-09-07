ETV Bharat / state

‘Youth Must Embrace Creative Thinking And New Opportunities’: SAIL Chairman Ashok Kumar Panda

Berhampur: Ashok Kumar Panda’s journey from a trainee engineer to the helm of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), one of the country’s Maharatna public sector enterprises, began in Berhampur. After completing his schooling at Medical Campus High School in Berhampur in 1984, he studied at Khallikote College until 1986. An engineering degree from Burla paved his way to join SAIL as a trainee engineer in 1992. He subsequently rose through the ranks and now serves as its chairman and managing director.

During a visit to Odisha, Panda attended a programme organised by the Ganjam Chamber of Commerce in Berhampur on Sunday, when ETV Bharat spoke to him. During the exclusive interview, Panda discussed about the prospects for India’s steel industry, SAIL’s expansion plans, the adoption of green technology and Odisha’s industrial potential. He also discussed career and entrepreneurial opportunities in the steel sector and urged young people to change their mindset and embrace creative thinking.

ETV Bharat's Samir Acharya with Panda (ETV Bharat)

Excerpts from the interview:

ETV B : Heading the SAIL, how do you view the economic and industrial prospects of the southern Odisha region?

Ashok Kumar Panda: As the son of the soil, I believe Berhampur has a vibrant economy, and holds potential to grow much faster in the coming years. Here we discussed ways to accelerate economic growth since Ganjam has the second-largest economy among Odisha’s districts and offers considerable scope for further expansion. There are opportunities in several areas, ranging from logistics to industrialisation.

ETV B: What are SAIL’s priorities and plans for the future?

Ashok Kumar Panda: SAIL’s priorities are aligned with the priorities of the country. We want to move forward in every sphere. India’s steel production and manufacturing capacity are increasing, and SAIL plans to grow in sync with this expansion. The company remains committed to contributing to the development of the Indian steel industry and the country’s economic growth.