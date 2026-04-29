Youth's Murder By Delhi Police Head Constable For Hailing From Bihar Heats Up Politics In The Eastern State
The chief minister asserted that the government was determined to ensure justice for the victim and his family.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Patna: The alleged cold-blooded gunning down of a 21-year-old food delivery boy from Bihar and severely injuring his friend by an inebriated Delhi Police head constable has taken politics in the eastern state by storm. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought justice for the deceased, the Opposition claimed that the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were responsible for the incident.
Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary asserted that the government was determined to ensure justice to the victim and his family. “The death of Pandav Kumar, a worker from Khagaria, in an unfortunate incident at Dwarka in Delhi, is a very painful one. We express deep sympathy to the grieving family. The administration is determined towards lawful action,” Samrat said in a post on the social media platform X.
“We are trying to provide help to the victim's family at every level in this difficult time. We have given directions to provide Rs 8 lakh as ex gratia (Rs 4 lakh by the labour resources department and Rs 4 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund) to the dependents of the deceased,” Samrat added.
Pandav was shot dead, and his friend Krishan Kumar was seriously injured at around 2:30 AM on Sunday following an altercation with a Delhi Police head constable identified as one Neeraj Balhara, currently posted with the special cell. Pandav’s family alleged that Neeraj hurled casteist remarks and asked about the native state before opening fire. He has been arrested in Haryana's Rohtak.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister of food processing industries, Chirag Paswan, condemned the incident and sought a separate ministry for migrant workers from Bihar. He also said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.
“I will meet the Union home minister over the issue and seek strict action in the incident. The safety and respect of migrant workers is also the responsibility of the state government and I hope the new government will take appropriate steps in this regard. It should prepare a database of the people of Bihar working in other states,” Chirag said.
Another NDA ally – Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and Union home minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stirred a hornet’s nest by his nonchalant remarks in front of reporters in Patna: “What is the big deal in it. Maar diya toh maar diya (If he was killed, he was killed).”
On the other hand, asked about Pandav’s murder, deputy chief minister and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary expressed ignorance about the incident and refused to comment. The Opposition hit out at the ruling combine over the murder and the comments, terming it insensitive and unconcerned about the well-being of the migrant workers from Bihar.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav posted a video of Manjhi and Vijay on X and said: “The NDA leaders who win with the help of the system and conspiracy are shameless, insensitive, inhuman, merciless, unconcerned, ruthless and cruel like these.”
“A youth was killed by Delhi Police, which is under Home Minister Amit Shah, only because he was from Bihar. Making public the shamelessness, narrowness and negativity in him, central minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reacted to what to do if he was killed,” Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, said.
The RJD leader also took potshots at Vijay, saying that, as usual, he was ignorant about why, where and when a person from Bihar was killed.
“Could both of them have been similarly heartless, indecent, harsh and indifferent had there been any of their relatives in place of deceased Pandav Kumar? Just think, understand and answer. You will get such replies if you elect such insensitive people by taking Rs 10,000 cash,” Tejashwi added.
Earlier, the RJD leader had asserted that Pandav was killed just because he was from Bihar. He had demanded that the government should act against the culprits and provide compensation to the families of the victims. Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, aka Pappu Yadav, has also condemned the killing of Pandav and demanded strict action against the culprit.
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