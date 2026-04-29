ETV Bharat / state

Youth's Murder By Delhi Police Head Constable For Hailing From Bihar Heats Up Politics In The Eastern State

Patna: The alleged cold-blooded gunning down of a 21-year-old food delivery boy from Bihar and severely injuring his friend by an inebriated Delhi Police head constable has taken politics in the eastern state by storm. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought justice for the deceased, the Opposition claimed that the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were responsible for the incident.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary asserted that the government was determined to ensure justice to the victim and his family. “The death of Pandav Kumar, a worker from Khagaria, in an unfortunate incident at Dwarka in Delhi, is a very painful one. We express deep sympathy to the grieving family. The administration is determined towards lawful action,” Samrat said in a post on the social media platform X.

“We are trying to provide help to the victim's family at every level in this difficult time. We have given directions to provide Rs 8 lakh as ex gratia (Rs 4 lakh by the labour resources department and Rs 4 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund) to the dependents of the deceased,” Samrat added.

Pandav was shot dead, and his friend Krishan Kumar was seriously injured at around 2:30 AM on Sunday following an altercation with a Delhi Police head constable identified as one Neeraj Balhara, currently posted with the special cell. Pandav’s family alleged that Neeraj hurled casteist remarks and asked about the native state before opening fire. He has been arrested in Haryana's Rohtak.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister of food processing industries, Chirag Paswan, condemned the incident and sought a separate ministry for migrant workers from Bihar. He also said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

“I will meet the Union home minister over the issue and seek strict action in the incident. The safety and respect of migrant workers is also the responsibility of the state government and I hope the new government will take appropriate steps in this regard. It should prepare a database of the people of Bihar working in other states,” Chirag said.

Another NDA ally – Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and Union home minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stirred a hornet’s nest by his nonchalant remarks in front of reporters in Patna: “What is the big deal in it. Maar diya toh maar diya (If he was killed, he was killed).”