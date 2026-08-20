Youth, Mother Held For Hacking Father To Death Amid Domestic Dispute In Jaipur
DCP Rajarshi Raj said the accused conspired to dispose of the body in a vehicle, the driver of which grew suspicious, reports Vikas Kumar Vyas.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Jaipur: A youth and his mother were detained for hacking his septuagenarian father to death amid a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Jat (75), a resident of Govindpura area under the Sanganer Sadar police station's jurisdiction.
Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said the accused — Sawai Ram Jat and his mother Sajni Jat — are being questioned in police custody. Preliminary questioning revealed that the murder was the outcome of a domestic dispute.
The DCP said Ram conspired to dispose of the body by wrapping it in a blanket. "He summoned a vehicle, claiming he needed to transport some items. However, the driver grew suspicious and alerted the Sanganer Sadar police station," he added.
Personnel from Sanganer Sadar police station, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Kumar, reached the spot and collected evidence with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team's assistance. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.
"Following interrogation, both accused will be formally arrested, and the axe used in the crime will be recovered," Raj added.
Police said Jagdish, Sajni and their son had been released on bail in a murder case, whereas the elder son remains in jail. They were charged with the murder of the elder son's wife in 2022.
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