ETV Bharat / state

Youth, Mother Held For Hacking Father To Death Amid Domestic Dispute In Jaipur

Jaipur: A youth and his mother were detained for hacking his septuagenarian father to death amid a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Jat (75), a resident of Govindpura area under the Sanganer Sadar police station's jurisdiction.

Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said the accused — Sawai Ram Jat and his mother Sajni Jat — are being questioned in police custody. Preliminary questioning revealed that the murder was the outcome of a domestic dispute.

The DCP said Ram conspired to dispose of the body by wrapping it in a blanket. "He summoned a vehicle, claiming he needed to transport some items. However, the driver grew suspicious and alerted the Sanganer Sadar police station," he added.