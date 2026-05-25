Youth Kills Sister Over Property Dispute At Anganwadi Centre In Karnataka's Haveri
The accused attacked the victim, a helper at the anganwadi centre, with a machete killing her on the spot, said police.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Haveri: A youth allegedly brutally murdered his sister over a property dispute at an anganwadi centre at Guddadaoni in Shiggaon town of Karnataka's Haveri district.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Suma Shivashankarappa Savanur of Tarihal village in Hubballi taluk. Savanur was a helper at the anganwadi centre and was allegedly killed by her brother, Sanjay.
Police said, Suma had got married to Shivshankar of Shiggaon town a few years ago. However, she had been living separately and had been working as an anganwadi helper for the last two years. Suma had been in a property dispute with Sanju for many years.
The accused, who followed his sister from Tarihal, attacked her with a machete while she was sweeping the anganwadi centre premises. Suma received a deep cut in her neck and hand and died on the spot. Sanjay tried to escape, but the locals caught him and handed over to the police.
Haveri SP Yashoda Vantagodi and Assistant Director of Women and Child Welfare Department Revathi Hosamath visited the spot soon after the incident.
"We were informed of Suma's murder. We have seized the murder weapon and the exact reason for the crime will be known after investigation," said Yashoda.
The SP said Suma lived with her mother in Tarihal. "The anganwadi teacher was also present at the spot at the time of the murder. She is shocked by the incident which took place before the children arrived at the centre," she said.
Revathi said the incident took place at around 9:30 am on Monday. "It is learnt that the deceased had a property dispute with her brother," she said. Police said Suma's body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.
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