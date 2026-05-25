ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kills Sister Over Property Dispute At Anganwadi Centre In Karnataka's Haveri

Haveri: A youth allegedly brutally murdered his sister over a property dispute at an anganwadi centre at Guddadaoni in Shiggaon town of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Suma Shivashankarappa Savanur of Tarihal village in Hubballi taluk. Savanur was a helper at the anganwadi centre and was allegedly killed by her brother, Sanjay.

Police said, Suma had got married to Shivshankar of Shiggaon town a few years ago. However, she had been living separately and had been working as an anganwadi helper for the last two years. Suma had been in a property dispute with Sanju for many years.

The accused, who followed his sister from Tarihal, attacked her with a machete while she was sweeping the anganwadi centre premises. Suma received a deep cut in her neck and hand and died on the spot. Sanjay tried to escape, but the locals caught him and handed over to the police.