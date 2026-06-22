Youth Kills Mother For Delaying To Bring Water During Lunch In Andhra Pradesh
Penta Nagamani (45) died at the hospital after undergoing treatment for almost two weeks.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Pithapuram: A youth allegedly assaulted his mother for being late in fetching him water during lunch in Pithapuram of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, police said on Monday. The woman was severely injured and died on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Chitrada in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada on June 9. A case has been registered at Pithapuram police station in this connection, an official said.
According to the police, the victim, Penta Nagamani (45), a resident of Chitrada EBC Colony, served lunch to her son, Rajababu, on June 9. While eating, Rajababu asked Nagamani to fetch him water from the refrigerator. Angry over the delay, Rajababu shouted and rushed towards the refrigerator, colliding with the door and injuring himself.
In a fit of rage, he turned towards his mother, who had just arrived with a glass of water, and hit her head on the wooden table in the puja room. Nagamani fell on the floor, bleeding profusely.
Soon after, her husband, Trimurthulu, and relatives arrived home and rushed her to the government hospital in Kakinada. Nagamani, who had been undergoing treatment since then, passed away on Sunday morning.
Pithapuram Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivas and Sub-Inspector (SI) Lokesh are investigating the case. The CI said that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.
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