ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kills Mother For Delaying To Bring Water During Lunch In Andhra Pradesh

Pithapuram: A youth allegedly assaulted his mother for being late in fetching him water during lunch in Pithapuram of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, police said on Monday. The woman was severely injured and died on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Chitrada in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada on June 9. A case has been registered at Pithapuram police station in this connection, an official said.

According to the police, the victim, Penta Nagamani (45), a resident of Chitrada EBC Colony, served lunch to her son, Rajababu, on June 9. While eating, Rajababu asked Nagamani to fetch him water from the refrigerator. Angry over the delay, Rajababu shouted and rushed towards the refrigerator, colliding with the door and injuring himself.