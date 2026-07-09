ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother To Death In Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu: A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death following a late-night altercation at their residence in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around midnight in Nawalgarh town. The deceased has been identified as Prabhati Devi, wife of late Sheeshram. The family originally hailed from Singanor village in the Gudha police station area and were currently residing in Nawalgarh.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Singh said the accused, Rajveer, an employee of the Public Works Department (PWD), was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out between the mother and son, following which the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife kept in the house. Police said the accused later informed his sister about the incident over the phone. Family members rushed the victim to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.