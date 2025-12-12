Youth Kills Father For Insurance Benefits In Gujarat's Rajkot
The accused, Ramde Kanabhai Jog and his cousin Virambhai killed Kanabhai Merubhai Jog to claim his life insurance of Rs 70 lakh.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
Rajkot: The greed for money and the desire to work abroad led a youth to kill his father to claim insurance benefits at Rajpara village under Bhayavadar police station of Upleta in Rajkot district of Gujarat.
The accused, Ramde Kanabhai Jog (25) and his cousin Virambhai Bhupatbhai Jog (39) were arrested for the murder of Kanabhai Merubhai Jog (50). Police said Ramde and Virambhai killed Kanabhai and tried to make it look like an accident. However, the ploy failed as police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused.
Police said, Kanabhai's body was found at a farm on the outskirts of Rajpara village on December 9. Initially, it seemed Kanabhai had died in a road mishap while travelling to Dhank village from Rajpara.
However, no injuries, incurred in a road mishap, were found on Kanabhai's body which prompted the police to probe the case further. A thorough investigation revealed Kanabhai was murdered by his son and nephew.
Police said, Ramde had been planning to leave for Israel for a job for which he needed around Rs 16 lakh. As part of his plan, Ramde had taken out an insurance policy in Kanabhai's name from HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 70 lakh last year. He paid the first premium for the insurance.
But when the time arrived for payment of the second premium, Ramde decided to execute his plan and asked Virambhai to kill his father for Rs 1 lakh. Virambhai, who had been living alone after divorce around five years back, agreed to carry out the task.
Police said Ramde bought a rat and cockroach repellent on December 8 which Virambhai mixed in a cold drink before serving it to Kanabhai. But it did not work as Kanabhai fell ill and vomited but soon recovered.
After the failed attempt, Ramde asked Virambhai to kill his father with an axe. The next day, Virambhai picked Kanabhai from his home and took him to a farm on his motorcycle where they both consumed alcohol. As Kanabhai got drunk, Virambhai hit him with an axe killing him on the spot.
The accused then tried to mislead the police by claiming that Kanabhai had died in a road mishap. But their crime caught up with them and they were arrested. Police recovered the axe used in the crime and the rat and cockroach repellent Virambhai had mixed in Kanabhai's drink.
Police have registered a case against the accused of sections 103 (1), 217 (B) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe into the incident is on.
Also Read
Man Kills Father To Get His Job On Compassionate Ground In Andhra Pradesh, Held