Youth Kills Father For Insurance Benefits In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: The greed for money and the desire to work abroad led a youth to kill his father to claim insurance benefits at Rajpara village under Bhayavadar police station of Upleta in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

The accused, Ramde Kanabhai Jog (25) and his cousin Virambhai Bhupatbhai Jog (39) were arrested for the murder of Kanabhai Merubhai Jog (50). Police said Ramde and Virambhai killed Kanabhai and tried to make it look like an accident. However, the ploy failed as police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused.

Police said, Kanabhai's body was found at a farm on the outskirts of Rajpara village on December 9. Initially, it seemed Kanabhai had died in a road mishap while travelling to Dhank village from Rajpara.

However, no injuries, incurred in a road mishap, were found on Kanabhai's body which prompted the police to probe the case further. A thorough investigation revealed Kanabhai was murdered by his son and nephew.

Police said, Ramde had been planning to leave for Israel for a job for which he needed around Rs 16 lakh. As part of his plan, Ramde had taken out an insurance policy in Kanabhai's name from HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 70 lakh last year. He paid the first premium for the insurance.