ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Killing Father Over Property Dispute In Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Dungarpur: Sagwara police in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district arrested a man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute.

Police said, the the accused, identified as Kantilal, had tried to sell his father's land to pay off his debts. But as his father, Gautamlal Yadav got to know about his son's intentions, he confronted him and was hacked to death.

Sagwara police inspector Manish Kumar said Kantilal, a resident of Gowadi village, brought his father to the Government Hospital in Sagwara at around 10 pm on August 27 in a critical condition. "Kantilal told the doctors and others present with him that his father had fallen from the roof of his house, resulting in serious injuries. Gautamlal died during treatment at the hospital and his family brought the body home at night. The next morning, the family and villagers took the body to the cremation ground".

During the traditional funeral rites at the cremation ground, when the bandages tied around Gautamlal's head were removed, those present were stunned. The head bore severe wounds from a sharp-edged weapon, which did not appear to be caused by a fall from the roof. The villagers found the matter suspicious and immediately informed the police.