Man Held For Killing Father Over Property Dispute In Rajasthan's Dungarpur
The murder came to fore when the deceased's body was taken to cremation ground. The accused was then detained and he confessed to the crime.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Dungarpur: Sagwara police in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district arrested a man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute.
Police said, the the accused, identified as Kantilal, had tried to sell his father's land to pay off his debts. But as his father, Gautamlal Yadav got to know about his son's intentions, he confronted him and was hacked to death.
Sagwara police inspector Manish Kumar said Kantilal, a resident of Gowadi village, brought his father to the Government Hospital in Sagwara at around 10 pm on August 27 in a critical condition. "Kantilal told the doctors and others present with him that his father had fallen from the roof of his house, resulting in serious injuries. Gautamlal died during treatment at the hospital and his family brought the body home at night. The next morning, the family and villagers took the body to the cremation ground".
During the traditional funeral rites at the cremation ground, when the bandages tied around Gautamlal's head were removed, those present were stunned. The head bore severe wounds from a sharp-edged weapon, which did not appear to be caused by a fall from the roof. The villagers found the matter suspicious and immediately informed the police.
the information, a police team led by Manish arrived at the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it to the hospital mortuary for a postmortem. The postmortem report clearly stated that Gautamlal had died from a blow to the head with a sharp-edged weapon.
Based on suspicion, the police detained Kantilal and interrogated. Kantilal broke down and confessed to the crime. "Kantilal stated that he had fabricated the story of falling from the roof to avoid legal action and imprisonment. He confessed to striking his father's head with an axe 3-4 times", said Manish.
Police investigation revealed that the primary motive for the murder was a land dispute and a debt. Kantilal, had borrowed money from several sources, which had racked up significant interest. He wanted to sell his family land to repay the debt, but his father consistently opposed it. The conflict led him to plot his father's murder, said Manish. He said police have arrested Kantilal, and further legal and investigation proceedings are underway.
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