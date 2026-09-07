ETV Bharat / state

Youth Killed After Car Registered In Tamil Nadu Minister Jagatheeswari's Name Hits Two-Wheeler; Driver Arrested

Chengalpattu: A 26-year-old man was killed after a car registered in the name of Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister Jagatheeswari allegedly hit his two-wheeler near the Kattankulathur junction in Chengalpattu district.

The accident occurred late Sunday night when the minister was reportedly travelling to Chennai to attend the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.

According to preliminary information, the minister was travelling in her official vehicle, which was accompanied by a police escort. A car registered in the minister's name was reportedly travelling behind the convoy.

The accident occurred when the car was passing through the Kattankulathur junction,near Chennai where it allegedly collided with a two-wheeler.

Police were immediately alerted, and personnel from the Tambaram Traffic Investigation Unit rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

The victim, identified as Iraiyanbu (26), a resident of Selliyamman Kovil Street in Kattankulathur, was thrown off his two-wheeler following the collision and sustained severe injuries.

Medical personnel who arrived at the scene confirmed that he had died on the spot.

The body was subsequently recovered and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.