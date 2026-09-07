Youth Killed After Car Registered In Tamil Nadu Minister Jagatheeswari's Name Hits Two-Wheeler; Driver Arrested
The victim, identified as Irayanbu (26), a resident of Selliyamman Kovil Street in Kattankulathur, was thrown off his two-wheeler following the collision and sustained injuries.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Chengalpattu: A 26-year-old man was killed after a car registered in the name of Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister Jagatheeswari allegedly hit his two-wheeler near the Kattankulathur junction in Chengalpattu district.
The accident occurred late Sunday night when the minister was reportedly travelling to Chennai to attend the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.
According to preliminary information, the minister was travelling in her official vehicle, which was accompanied by a police escort. A car registered in the minister's name was reportedly travelling behind the convoy.
The accident occurred when the car was passing through the Kattankulathur junction,near Chennai where it allegedly collided with a two-wheeler.
Police were immediately alerted, and personnel from the Tambaram Traffic Investigation Unit rushed to the spot and began an investigation.
The victim, identified as Iraiyanbu (26), a resident of Selliyamman Kovil Street in Kattankulathur, was thrown off his two-wheeler following the collision and sustained severe injuries.
Medical personnel who arrived at the scene confirmed that he had died on the spot.
The body was subsequently recovered and sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Minister's Car Seized, Driver Arrested
Police seized the car involved in the accident and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Minister Jagatheeswari.
The driver, identified as Chinna Agni (28), of Madurai, was arrested in connection with the accident.
Police have registered a case against him under relevant provisions relating to rash and negligent driving on a public road and causing death by such driving.
The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and circumstances that led to the fatal accident.
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