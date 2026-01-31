ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kidnapped, Killed And Dumped In River Over Jewellery Loot In Rajasthan's Bundi

Miscreants kidnapped a young man, robbed him of his jewelry, brutally murdered him ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: In a shocking incident, a young man was allegedly abducted, looted with his jewellery, and murdered in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, officials said on Saturday. The accused later dumped the body in a river. The crime took place in the Namana police station area. Considering the tense situation, a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot, while forensic teams have begun collecting crucial evidence from the scene. The case falls under Jawahar Nagar Bijnamwar village under the Aamli gram panchayat. Namana Station House Officer Maya Bairwa said the deceased has been identified as Kishan Gopal Bairwa, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Bijnamwar. Miscreants kidnapped a young man, robbed him of his jewelry, brutally murdered him (ETV Bharat) Aamli sarpanch Suresh Meena said that Kishan Gopal, as was his routine, was sleeping outside his shop at night when some miscreants arrived late at night and abducted him. He was later brutally murdered, and his body was thrown into the Karjuna River.