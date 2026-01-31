Youth Kidnapped, Killed And Dumped In River Over Jewellery Loot In Rajasthan's Bundi
January 31, 2026
Bundi: In a shocking incident, a young man was allegedly abducted, looted with his jewellery, and murdered in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, officials said on Saturday. The accused later dumped the body in a river. The crime took place in the Namana police station area.
Considering the tense situation, a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot, while forensic teams have begun collecting crucial evidence from the scene. The case falls under Jawahar Nagar Bijnamwar village under the Aamli gram panchayat.
Namana Station House Officer Maya Bairwa said the deceased has been identified as Kishan Gopal Bairwa, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Bijnamwar.
Aamli sarpanch Suresh Meena said that Kishan Gopal, as was his routine, was sleeping outside his shop at night when some miscreants arrived late at night and abducted him. He was later brutally murdered, and his body was thrown into the Karjuna River.
On Sunday morning, when Kishan was not found outside his shop, his family suspected something was wrong. The family members searched for him, but to no avail. They informed the Namana police. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and launched a search operation with the help of villagers. Later, police found the body in the Karjuna River. The deceased was identified as Kishan Gopal. Preliminary investigation suggests the case involves robbery and murder.
Sarpanch Suresh Meena said Kishan Gopal was fond of wearing gold and silver ornaments. He usually wore silver bangles on both wrists, gold earrings, and a heavy gold chain around his neck, all of which were missing when the body was recovered.
Following the incident, family members of the deceased, villagers, and people from the Bairwa community gathered in large numbers and staged a protest by placing the body on the road. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. To control the situation, an additional police force was deployed.
Talera Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tailor also reached the spot with additional force and appealed to the villagers to maintain peace.
On receiving information, SDM Laxmikant Meena also arrived at the site along with police personnel. Officials tried to persuade the protesters, but the villagers remained adamant about the immediate resolution of their demands. The family has refused to allow the post-mortem examination or end the protest until the accused are arrested.
Tension continues in the area, and the administration is making efforts to pacify the protesters and restore normalcy.
