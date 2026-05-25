Odisha: Man Injured After Coming In Contact With Overhead Wires While Clicking Selfie At Railway Station
The youth sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with the railway electric line at Mancheswar railway station.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A man was seriously injured after coming in contact with the overhead electric (OHE) system while standing on top of a loaded wagon at Mancheswar railway station in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Sunday, officials said.
According to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the youth came in contact with the OHE while standing on the wagon parked on Track No. 7. Following the electric shock, he fell near the railway track and suffered injuries.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured youth to the Railway Hospital in an ambulance. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to a government hospital for further medical care. His treatment is currently underway.
Following the incident, East Coast Railway once again appealed to passengers and the general public, especially youngsters, to strictly avoid climbing railway wagons, coaches, poles or any railway structures, photography, videography or social media content creation.
Railway authorities said the OHE system used for train operations carries extremely high voltage and can cause severe injuries or even death, even without direct physical contact. Officials warned that coming close to OHE wires can result in electric arcing and serious accidents.
The Railways said awareness campaigns are regularly conducted through station announcements, posters, advisories and social media platforms to discourage trespassing and unsafe activities inside railway premises.
The authorities further stated that such dangerous acts may also invite legal action under relevant provisions of the Railway Act. Indian Railways reiterated that railway tracks and electrical installations are highly sensitive operational zones and urged the public to cooperate in preventing such incidents.
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