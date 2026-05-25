ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Man Injured After Coming In Contact With Overhead Wires While Clicking Selfie At Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: A man was seriously injured after coming in contact with the overhead electric (OHE) system while standing on top of a loaded wagon at Mancheswar railway station in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Sunday, officials said.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the youth came in contact with the OHE while standing on the wagon parked on Track No. 7. Following the electric shock, he fell near the railway track and suffered injuries.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured youth to the Railway Hospital in an ambulance. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to a government hospital for further medical care. His treatment is currently underway.

Following the incident, East Coast Railway once again appealed to passengers and the general public, especially youngsters, to strictly avoid climbing railway wagons, coaches, poles or any railway structures, photography, videography or social media content creation.