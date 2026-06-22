Chhattisgarh: Youth Injured, Was Trying To Open Suspicious Object When It Exploded
Police have launched an investigation after a mysterious object exploded in Marwahi, leaving a teenager with injuries to his face and hands.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A 19-year-old youth was seriously injured after a suspected object exploded while he was attempting to break it open in Tikathi village under the Marwahi police station area of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district.
According to local residents, Krishna Kumar Chandra was passing through a village lane when he noticed a suspicious object lying on the ground. He picked it up and took it to his backyard. Family members said the object was about three inches long and one inch in diameter.
Curious to know what it contained, Krishna Kumar tried to open it using a hoe. As soon as he struck the object, it exploded.
Explosion Leaves Youth Injured
Hearing the blast, family members and villagers rushed to the spot and found the youth lying on the ground with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.
After receiving primary treatment at a local health centre, he was referred to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
"He found some object lying in a lane and wanted to see what was inside. While trying to open it, the object exploded and my son was injured. We rushed him to the hospital and his treatment is continuing," said Nisha Chandra, the victim's mother.
Doctors said the youth suffered injuries to his hands and face in the blast. "The patient was referred here from Marwahi Hospital. Some object exploded, causing injuries to his hands and face. He is currently undergoing treatment," said Dr Prashant Ratre of the district hospital.
Police Launch Investigation
The incident has sparked fear among villagers, who are speculating about the nature of the object that exploded on impact.
Police have been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast. Authorities have appealed to people not to touch any unidentified, suspicious, or explosive-looking objects and to inform the police or administration immediately to prevent similar incidents.
Also Read: