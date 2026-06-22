ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Youth Injured, Was Trying To Open Suspicious Object When It Exploded

Police have launched an investigation to determine the nature of the object that exploded in Marwahi. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A 19-year-old youth was seriously injured after a suspected object exploded while he was attempting to break it open in Tikathi village under the Marwahi police station area of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district.

According to local residents, Krishna Kumar Chandra was passing through a village lane when he noticed a suspicious object lying on the ground. He picked it up and took it to his backyard. Family members said the object was about three inches long and one inch in diameter.

Curious to know what it contained, Krishna Kumar tried to open it using a hoe. As soon as he struck the object, it exploded.

Explosion Leaves Youth Injured

Hearing the blast, family members and villagers rushed to the spot and found the youth lying on the ground with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

After receiving primary treatment at a local health centre, he was referred to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.