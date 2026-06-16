ETV Bharat / state

Youth In Nuh Village Break Mobile Phones And Take A Vow To Give Up Crime

Nuh: Signalling a social reform, several youngsters of Sukhpuri village in Nuh broke 55 mobile phones and took a vow to permanently give up cybercrime. These youngsters conveyed the message of pursuing a path of honesty and hard work.

It needs to be underlined that certain parts of Nuh district are ill-reputed to be hubs of cybercrime and fraud. Led by Nuh’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain, a special awareness campaign was recently launched to promote renunciation of crime and adherence to the law. Inspired by this campaign, the village youth resolved to join the mainstream of society and live within the bounds of the law.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abhishek Khatkar and Nagina Police Station in-charge Sachin Kumar, who were present at the event, commended the youngsters for their decision, saying that the Police not only take action against criminals but also provide them with opportunities to reform. They assured the youth of every possible support in returning to normal life.

The Sarpanch and other villagers also played an active role in this campaign by encouraging the youth to pursue education, employment and social work. The village experienced a positive response to this initiative, and the residents hailed it as an inspiration for future generations.