ETV Bharat / state

Youth Held For Trying To Dupe Bhilwara MP With Cabinet Expansion

Bhilwara: A youth was arrested late Sunday night for trying to dupe Bhilwara BJP MP Damodar Agarwal with the lure of a cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, police said.

Police said Agarwal received a call on WhatsApp from an unknown number on March 15. The caller introduced himself as Govind Mohan, the Home Secretary to the Government of India, and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assigned him the task of gathering information regarding a cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. He even asked the MP to provide the mobile numbers of all MLAs from Bhilwara.

The accused impersonated the Union Home Secretary to win the MP's trust. However, sensing something fishy, Agarwal immediately called the Union Home Secretary, who confirmed that the MP was about to get scammed and a case was filed by his representative, Prem Swaroop Garg, at the Kotwali police station. Acting on the complaint, Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh ordered the constitution of a special team.