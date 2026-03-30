Youth Held For Trying To Dupe Bhilwara MP With Cabinet Expansion
Police said Gaurav Nath (20) called Damodar Agarwal, impersonating the Union Home Secretary and claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assigned him the task.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Bhilwara: A youth was arrested late Sunday night for trying to dupe Bhilwara BJP MP Damodar Agarwal with the lure of a cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, police said.
Police said Agarwal received a call on WhatsApp from an unknown number on March 15. The caller introduced himself as Govind Mohan, the Home Secretary to the Government of India, and claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assigned him the task of gathering information regarding a cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. He even asked the MP to provide the mobile numbers of all MLAs from Bhilwara.
The accused impersonated the Union Home Secretary to win the MP's trust. However, sensing something fishy, Agarwal immediately called the Union Home Secretary, who confirmed that the MP was about to get scammed and a case was filed by his representative, Prem Swaroop Garg, at the Kotwali police station. Acting on the complaint, Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh ordered the constitution of a special team.
Following a technical investigation, the police team conducted a raid at Sapera Basti in Delhi's Ghazipur and arrested Gaurav Nath (20), son of Bahadur Singh Nath. Investigations so far have revealed that the accused has previously been involved in similar fraudulent schemes in collusion with accomplices and is heavily indebted.
"He hatched the plot to commit the fraud after obtaining the MP's contact number from Google. Six cases of cyber fraud have already been registered against him. The police have also seized the mobile phone used to make the WhatsApp call to the MP," an official said.
"The case was on March 16, and the accused was arrested in Delhi with the assistance of the Cyber Cell, Delhi Police, and the i4C. He was involved in fraudulent activities across multiple cases and was attempting to extract political information from the MP solely through telephonic communication. During the interaction, he offered inducements to the MP. The accused has been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is currently underway, involving his interrogation," the SP said.
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