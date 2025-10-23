Youth Held For Shooting Woman In Gurugram
The woman suffered a bullet injury on her shoulder and was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.
Gurugram: A young woman, who was on her way to office, had a narrow escape when a youth shot her in Haryana's Gurugram district on Thursday. The accused was arrested from the spot and the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The incident took place in Udyog Vihar area of Gurugram and triggered tension among locals.
According to police, the woman, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, lives in a rented house in Dundahera and works at a Gurugram-based company. The accused, identified as Vipul, is a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
The woman told police that she knows the accused but does not have any relationship with him. "The woman said when she left home for office this morning, the accused was sitting on the stairs. He asked her to come inside his house but she had refused. After this, the accused took out a gun and pointed at her, threatening to shoot. When the woman still refused, he fired at her," an official said.
On hearing the gunshot, locals informed the police and soon a team from Udyog Vihar police station reached the spot. The accused was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from the scene.
Meanwhile, the woman had suffered a bullet injury on her shoulder and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in a serious condition. She has been stated out of danger, the official added.
The Udyog Vihar police station has launched a probe into the matter. Police PRO Sandeep said, "The accused youth has been arrested from the spot and investigations are underway."
