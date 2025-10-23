ETV Bharat / state

Youth Held For Shooting Woman In Gurugram

Gurugram: A young woman, who was on her way to office, had a narrow escape when a youth shot her in Haryana's Gurugram district on Thursday. The accused was arrested from the spot and the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Udyog Vihar area of Gurugram and triggered tension among locals.

According to police, the woman, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, lives in a rented house in Dundahera and works at a Gurugram-based company. The accused, identified as Vipul, is a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The woman told police that she knows the accused but does not have any relationship with him. "The woman said when she left home for office this morning, the accused was sitting on the stairs. He asked her to come inside his house but she had refused. After this, the accused took out a gun and pointed at her, threatening to shoot. When the woman still refused, he fired at her," an official said.