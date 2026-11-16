ETV Bharat / state

Youth Held For Recce Of Jewish Establishments Recruited By Suspected Bishnoi Gang Associate: Police

Thrissur: A youth held in Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of Jewish establishments was recruited by a person recently arrested by the police from Ottapalam in Keralam for suspected links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources said on Monday.

Yash Singh (20), a native of Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of Jewish establishments, including Chabad House in Mumbai. He was later handed over to the Thrissur City police, who brought him to Keralam on Sunday before he was remanded to judicial custody.

Before Singh's arrest, Thrissur City police had arrested Gurumoorthi, a native of Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, whose roots are in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested for allegedly taking photographs of film stars, allegedly on the directions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through online handlers and receiving money for the task.

Police sources said Gurumoorthi had recruited Singh. "They were in touch for the past several months. Gurumoorthi had also sent money to Singh on several occasions," sources said. Though there were reports that Singh had acted on the directions of terrorist groups based abroad, police sources said both were suspected to be working for the Bishnoi gang.

Police are also probing the links of the duo with Ebin Paul (32) of Puthencruz, who was arrested last month for allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market in Kochi.