ETV Bharat / state

Youth Gored To Death By Buffalo In Medak District

Medak: An 18-year-old youth was gored to death by a buffalo while travelling on a two-wheeler in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district. His friend, who was riding with him, was also seriously injured in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Durga Prasad, a resident of Kishtapur in Kolcharam mandal.

According to local residents, Durga Prasad and his friend were travelling from Narsapur towards Kishtapur when they encountered a group of buffaloes near the Antaram gate in Kaudipalli mandal. Before they could react, the animals attacked the two-wheeler.

One of the buffaloes gored Durga Prasad with its horns. He got lodged on the animal's horns, with one horn reportedly penetrating his head. It caused severe bleeding, and he died at the spot shortly afterwards.