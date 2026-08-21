Youth Gored To Death By Buffalo In Medak District
One of the buffaloes gored Durga Prasad with its horns. He got lodged on the animal's horns, with one horn reportedly penetrating his head.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Medak: An 18-year-old youth was gored to death by a buffalo while travelling on a two-wheeler in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district. His friend, who was riding with him, was also seriously injured in the attack.
The deceased has been identified as Durga Prasad, a resident of Kishtapur in Kolcharam mandal.
According to local residents, Durga Prasad and his friend were travelling from Narsapur towards Kishtapur when they encountered a group of buffaloes near the Antaram gate in Kaudipalli mandal. Before they could react, the animals attacked the two-wheeler.
One of the buffaloes gored Durga Prasad with its horns. He got lodged on the animal's horns, with one horn reportedly penetrating his head. It caused severe bleeding, and he died at the spot shortly afterwards.
Police reached the scene and registered a case. They reportedly spent nearly an hour removing Durga Prasad's body from the buffalo's horns.
His injured friend was taken by ambulance to the Narsapur Government Hospital. His condition is reportedly critical.
Last year in April, a 74-year-old man was killed after his buffalo attacked him in Kochi. The buffalo had suddenly attacked him when he went to a school ground to graze it. He sustained severe injuries. However, after reaching the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
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