ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Police Arrests Main Accused In Youth's Murder; Love Triangle Suspected

Faridabad: The Faridabad Crime Branch has arrested the main accused in the murder of a youth who was shot while sleeping on the rooftop of a rented house in Rajiv Colony. Police said the killing was allegedly motivated by a relationship dispute involving the accused's wife.

The victim, Vipin Yadav, a resident of Vinayakpur in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, was sleeping on the terrace of his rented accommodation on the night of June 30 when he was shot in the head.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in Delhi in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on the night of July 2. Following his death, police converted the case from attempt-to-murder to murder.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Aman Yadav, the accused, Vijay (28), originally from Mainpuri and currently residing in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested near JCB Chowk on July 3 after sustained technical surveillance and multiple raids.

"The accused has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated," the ACP said.