Faridabad Police Arrests Main Accused In Youth's Murder; Love Triangle Suspected
They police found that the woman had been living with Vijay but was also in contact with Vipin Yadav for the past two years.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Faridabad: The Faridabad Crime Branch has arrested the main accused in the murder of a youth who was shot while sleeping on the rooftop of a rented house in Rajiv Colony. Police said the killing was allegedly motivated by a relationship dispute involving the accused's wife.
The victim, Vipin Yadav, a resident of Vinayakpur in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, was sleeping on the terrace of his rented accommodation on the night of June 30 when he was shot in the head.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in Delhi in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on the night of July 2. Following his death, police converted the case from attempt-to-murder to murder.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Aman Yadav, the accused, Vijay (28), originally from Mainpuri and currently residing in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested near JCB Chowk on July 3 after sustained technical surveillance and multiple raids.
"The accused has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated," the ACP said.
Police said the accused allegedly purchased the country-made pistol used in the crime along with two live cartridges for Rs 6,000. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon.
Investigators said the complainant in the case is the accused's wife. During the investigation, police found that the woman had been living with Vijay for the past seven to eight years but had been in contact with Vipin Yadav for the past two to three years.
According to police, despite Vijay's repeated attempts to take her back to their native village, the woman refused and continued living in Faridabad with Vipin.
Police alleged that on the night of June 30, Vijay reached the rented house where Vipin was sleeping on the rooftop and allegedly shot him in the head before fleeing the scene.
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