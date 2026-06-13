ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Youth Lands In Dubai Jail For Filming, Sharing Missile Attack Footage On Social Media

Jagtial: A 26-year-old youth from Jagtial in Telangana has landed in Dubai jail for filming missile and drone strikes in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to sources, Dubai police have arrested several people, including a few Indian nationals, for recording footage of incoming missiles and drones on their mobile phones and sharing them on social media platforms.

The arrested youth from Telangana, identified as Gopu Bhumesh of Gullapeta in Jagtial, allegedly posted some sensitive drone attacks on his social media platform.

His sudden arrest has left his family back home in panic. According to his family members, Bhumesh had moved to Dubai in November last year in pursuit of better employment opportunities.