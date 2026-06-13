Telangana Youth Lands In Dubai Jail For Filming, Sharing Missile Attack Footage On Social Media
Sources said Dubai police have arrested several people, including a few Indians, for recording footage of incoming missiles and drones.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Jagtial: A 26-year-old youth from Jagtial in Telangana has landed in Dubai jail for filming missile and drone strikes in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
According to sources, Dubai police have arrested several people, including a few Indian nationals, for recording footage of incoming missiles and drones on their mobile phones and sharing them on social media platforms.
The arrested youth from Telangana, identified as Gopu Bhumesh of Gullapeta in Jagtial, allegedly posted some sensitive drone attacks on his social media platform.
His sudden arrest has left his family back home in panic. According to his family members, Bhumesh had moved to Dubai in November last year in pursuit of better employment opportunities.
His wife Sandhya Rani, two children and mother live in their village in Gullapeta.
During the intense war between the US and Iran recently, Bhumesh reportedly captured videos of the Iranian missile strikes on his phone and uploaded them on his social media accounts.
UAE authorities flagged the posts, leading to his arrest on charges of treason. He is currently lodged in a Dubai jail.
His family members, deeply worried about the developments, have appealed to the Telangana government to intervene in the issue and secure his release.
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