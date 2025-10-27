ETV Bharat / state

Youth Found Murdered At Home In Jodhpur; Family Migrated From Pakistan 20 Years Ago

Jodhpur: On the night of October 26, a 20-year-old youth was found murdered inside his home in the Mata Ka Than police station area of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. His mouth was stuffed with cloth, and his hands and feet were tied. ADCP East Virendra Singh, who arrived on the scene that night, stated the murder is suspected to have occurred late evening or night. No one was at home at the time, and the Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence overnight.

According to ACP Mandor Nagendra Kumar, "Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mahadev Nagar and car mechanic, was discovered dead Monday morning after police received information about a body inside the house. Officers responded, sent the body to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary, and notified Vijay’s brother. The inquiry and investigation are ongoing."

Kanhaiyalal, a neighbour, explained that Vijay’s family, migrants from Pakistan who gained Indian citizenship, have lived in the area for 20 years. On Monday morning, when Vijay’s family couldn’t reach him by phone, they sent someone to check on him. That person saw a dog coming out of the house and found Vijay’s mouth stuffed with cloth and his hands and feet tied. Police and Vijay’s brother, who lives in Kudi Bhagtasni, were informed immediately.