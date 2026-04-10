ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram: Youth Found Dead At Government School Premises, Probe On

Gurugram: A 20-year-old youth was found dead at a government school in Heli Mandi under the Pataudi area here on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The police were called by the school staff, who discovered the body in the morning. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe. Police said the victim appeared to have been killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object. The crime scene was immediately sealed, and a forensic team and a dog squad were called to the scene to collect evidence.

Following this, the Police informed the deceased's family, who reached the spot. The family members said that Ravi had been missing since the previous night. The officials are also scanning CCTV footage from the nearby area to ascertain how the victim reached the school and whether he was accompanied by anyone. Initial suspicion suggests he may have been called to the location during the night before being killed.