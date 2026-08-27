ETV Bharat / state

Youth Fell Through Broken Fence Into Open Drain On Tuesday, Rescued; Third Incident In Delhi's Sarita Vihar In 20 Days

New Delhi: A young man, who had slipped while walking along the footpath on Mathura Road in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Tuesday afternoon, and fell into the Aali Drain that runs along the arterial highway through a hole in the roadside safety mesh, was saved thanks to the quick thinking and prompt action of passersby.

The incident, a video of which began circulating on social media by Tuesday evening, has thrown the spotlight on the lack of maintenance of open drains in the capital, which are proving to be deadly this monsoon. In the last 20 days alone, three incidents of people falling into drains have occurred in Sarita Vihar alone, exposing the hollowness of the state government's safety claims. People have started questioning the concerned agencies that have reportedly implemented safety measures along these open drains.

Before Tuesday's incident, 18-year-old Ankit slipped and fell into the strong current of a drain during heavy rain, losing his life. The incident took place near Priyanka Camp on August 7. The second incident occurred on August 22 in Jasola, where 15-year-old Mithun fell into a drain while trying to retrieve a kite; his body was recovered four days later.

How The Youth Was Saved