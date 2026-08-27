Youth Fell Through Broken Fence Into Open Drain On Tuesday, Rescued; Third Incident In Delhi's Sarita Vihar In 20 Days
A section of the fencing along the road at the Ali Drain in Sarita Vihar is broken, posing a danger to pedestrians using the footpath.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: A young man, who had slipped while walking along the footpath on Mathura Road in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Tuesday afternoon, and fell into the Aali Drain that runs along the arterial highway through a hole in the roadside safety mesh, was saved thanks to the quick thinking and prompt action of passersby.
The incident, a video of which began circulating on social media by Tuesday evening, has thrown the spotlight on the lack of maintenance of open drains in the capital, which are proving to be deadly this monsoon. In the last 20 days alone, three incidents of people falling into drains have occurred in Sarita Vihar alone, exposing the hollowness of the state government's safety claims. People have started questioning the concerned agencies that have reportedly implemented safety measures along these open drains.
Before Tuesday's incident, 18-year-old Ankit slipped and fell into the strong current of a drain during heavy rain, losing his life. The incident took place near Priyanka Camp on August 7. The second incident occurred on August 22 in Jasola, where 15-year-old Mithun fell into a drain while trying to retrieve a kite; his body was recovered four days later.
How The Youth Was Saved
A section of the safety mesh for Aali Drain installed along Mathura Road in Sarita Vihar is broken. On Tuesday afternoon, a young man slipped through this broken mesh and fell into the drain. People standing at a nearby bus stop rushed to his aid. The drop from the road to the drain was about 15 feet, and there was no way of climbing up or down.
Fortunately, the young man had fallen into a heap of garbage that had accumulated there, and sank waist-deep into it. Bystanders pulled down a loose electric cable hanging from a pole and threw it towards him. As soon as he managed to grab the cable, dozens of hands joined to pull him up to safety. People breathed a sigh of relief when the young man was safely brought up after 2-3 minutes of effort.
Later on, Delhi South-East DCP Vineet Kumar said: "Around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, an unidentified man was walking along the footpath on Mathura Road when he suddenly felt dizzy and fell into a drain through a broken iron grille. Bystanders immediately pulled him out of the drain. The incident occurred at a spot on Mathura Road where there is an open drain between Metro pillars 191 and 192. Officials, including the South-East District Magistrate (DM) and police personnel, were present at the scene. No PCR call was received regarding this incident."
Also Read:
- Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Acquits 13 Accused In Scrap Dealer's Murder
- 21-Year-Old Student And Model Stabbed To Death Inside Home In Delhi's Tilak Nagar
- Delhi Schools Issue H1N1 Advisory As Swine Flu, Seasonal Influenza Cases Rise
- 'Cannot Be An Excuse': NDMC Apologises For Waterlogging After Heavy Rain