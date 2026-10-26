Kolkata Teens Found Kissing: Boy, Father, Friend Assaulted, Paraded Naked At Gunpoint; Girl's Parents Among Three Held
Kolkata Police said the 18-year-old boy met the girl on Sunday and her uncle's friend saw them kissing. He later informed her family members.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kolkata: In a shocking incident in Kolkata, an 18-year-old boy, his 19-year-old friend and father, were assaulted, stripped naked and paraded through the locality on gunpoint, allegedly by the family of a 13-year-old girl after the teenagers were reportedly found kissing on the road. The girl's parents and maternal uncle have been arrested, police said.
The incident took place in the Khudiram Palli area under Sarsuna police station area in south Kolkata on Sunday evening.
A Kolkata Police official said, "The primary suspects have been arrested, and search is on for the others involved in the incident."
According to the police, the boy, accompanied by his friend, went to meet the girl near the canal-side field in Sarsuna on Sunday evening. During their conversation, the 18-year-old reportedly kissed the girl. Her uncle's friend witnessed the act and immediately informed her parents and uncle, triggering a volatile situation.
The girl’s parents and uncle arrived at the scene and forcibly took the two boys to their home in Khudiram Palli. The uncle allegedly summoned three or four of his associates. Inside the house, the two boys were allegedly assaulted and subjected to severe physical and mental abuse.
Police said that upon learning of the situation, the 18-year-old's father rushed to the scene, but he too was reportedly subjected to assault.
"The boy, his father and friend were allegedly held at gunpoint and forced to strip naked. They were then allegedly compelled to parade naked along the street in front of the house," an official of the Kolkata Police said.
Based on a written complaint filed by the father of the other boy, a formal case was registered at the Sarsuna police station on Monday. The police have invoked several stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
The three primary accused named in the FIR are the girl's father, maternal uncle and her mother. They have been arrested and a search is underway for the remaining suspects. Both the teenagers are residents of Sarsuna, the official said.
Currently, police are collecting footage from all CCTV cameras in the area. Medical examination of the victims have been completed, and investigators have recorded their statements. The statements of the local residents have also been recorded, he added.
Although the youths alleged that they were tortured while being held at gunpoint, the police have not yet recovered any firearm from the scene. Investigators are currently gathering accounts from local eyewitnesses in an effort to locate the weapon.
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