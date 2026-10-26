ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Teens Found Kissing: Boy, Father, Friend Assaulted, Paraded Naked At Gunpoint; Girl's Parents Among Three Held

A case has been registered at the Sarsuna police station ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: In a shocking incident in Kolkata, an 18-year-old boy, his 19-year-old friend and father, were assaulted, stripped naked and paraded through the locality on gunpoint, allegedly by the family of a 13-year-old girl after the teenagers were reportedly found kissing on the road. The girl's parents and maternal uncle have been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in the Khudiram Palli area under Sarsuna police station area in south Kolkata on Sunday evening.

A Kolkata Police official said, "The primary suspects have been arrested, and search is on for the others involved in the incident." According to the police, the boy, accompanied by his friend, went to meet the girl near the canal-side field in Sarsuna on Sunday evening. During their conversation, the 18-year-old reportedly kissed the girl. Her uncle's friend witnessed the act and immediately informed her parents and uncle, triggering a volatile situation. The girl’s parents and uncle arrived at the scene and forcibly took the two boys to their home in Khudiram Palli. The uncle allegedly summoned three or four of his associates. Inside the house, the two boys were allegedly assaulted and subjected to severe physical and mental abuse. Police said that upon learning of the situation, the 18-year-old's father rushed to the scene, but he too was reportedly subjected to assault.