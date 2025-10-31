Youth Facing Criminal Cases Shot Dead In Suspected Gang War In Delhi
Published : October 31, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man, involved in more than seven criminal cases, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday. Police suspect this to be a result of gang war or an old rivalry.
The incident took place at around 10:40 pm near Jama Masjid in Seelampur. Police found the man lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Misbah, a resident of Jafrabad's Gali no. 7, police added.
Northeast Delhi DCP Ashish Mishra said, "A firing incident was reported at 10:40 pm on Thursday. A team from the Seelampur police station arrived at the scene and found a young man with multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital and declared brought dead. The forensic team has been called to the spot for collecting evidence and a case has been registered under relevant sections. An investigation has been launched into the incident."
Police have recovered several shells from the spot. CCTV footage from the scene is being examined to identify the accused.
Locals said Misbah had come to Jama Masjid Chowk for coffee and was walking towards his car when he faced indiscriminate fire. Doctors found more than a dozen bullet injuries on his body.
According to the police, Misbah had more than seven cases registered against him under charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and the Arms Act. Initial investigations indicate the case is linked to suspected gang war or an old rivalry. Several police teams have been set up to identify and arrest the accused, they added.
This is the third major incident in northeast Delhi in recent days. Earlier this month, a youth was shot dead in Jafrabad on October 26 while an elderly man died under suspicious circumstances in the Bhajanpura area and several people were injured in a sword fight in Seemapuri.
The frequent incidents have triggered terror in the area while police have launched a drive to nab the criminals.
