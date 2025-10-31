ETV Bharat / state

Youth Facing Criminal Cases Shot Dead In Suspected Gang War In Delhi

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man, involved in more than seven criminal cases, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday. Police suspect this to be a result of gang war or an old rivalry.

The incident took place at around 10:40 pm near Jama Masjid in Seelampur. Police found the man lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Misbah, a resident of Jafrabad's Gali no. 7, police added.

Northeast Delhi DCP Ashish Mishra said, "A firing incident was reported at 10:40 pm on Thursday. A team from the Seelampur police station arrived at the scene and found a young man with multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital and declared brought dead. The forensic team has been called to the spot for collecting evidence and a case has been registered under relevant sections. An investigation has been launched into the incident."

Police have recovered several shells from the spot. CCTV footage from the scene is being examined to identify the accused.