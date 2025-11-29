ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies Of Alleged Drug Overdose In Punjab, Family Alleges He Was Injected With Contraband

Tarn Taran: The Punjab Government may claim that it is winning the war against the drug menace but deaths of youth due to drug overdose and similar reasons galore in the state.

In one such case, an 18-year-old youth died from Mohalla Nanaskar in Tarn Taran due to alleged drug overdose. The family of the deceased, identified as Ambe along with few locals protested and staged a roadblock claiming he was injected with drugs by his friends which resulted in his death.

The deceased's father Vijay said, ""Our son did not abuse drugs and he died due to drug injections, which were administered by his friends. A grocery store owner from the locality uses his vacant plot for drug trade and consumption".

He alleged drug trade is carried on the grocery store owner's plot but the police are yet to act to stop such activities. "If the police had stopped the drug trade at the locality on time, our son would have been alive," Vijay said.