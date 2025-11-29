Youth Dies Of Alleged Drug Overdose In Punjab, Family Alleges He Was Injected With Contraband
The family of the deceased alleged that he was injected with drugs by his friends.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Tarn Taran: The Punjab Government may claim that it is winning the war against the drug menace but deaths of youth due to drug overdose and similar reasons galore in the state.
In one such case, an 18-year-old youth died from Mohalla Nanaskar in Tarn Taran due to alleged drug overdose. The family of the deceased, identified as Ambe along with few locals protested and staged a roadblock claiming he was injected with drugs by his friends which resulted in his death.
The deceased's father Vijay said, ""Our son did not abuse drugs and he died due to drug injections, which were administered by his friends. A grocery store owner from the locality uses his vacant plot for drug trade and consumption".
He alleged drug trade is carried on the grocery store owner's plot but the police are yet to act to stop such activities. "If the police had stopped the drug trade at the locality on time, our son would have been alive," Vijay said.
He further alleged that the Tarn Taran police tried to suppress the matter following which he and the others resorted to protest.
Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, Tarn Taran, Rani Kaur reached the spot to persuade the agitators to call off the protest. She said after a thorough probe into the matter, action will be taken as per law.
DSP City Rajesh Kakkar assured the family that a case will be registered against the accused. After the assurance, the family of the deceased youth ended the protest.
Also Read
Drugs Over Darling Child: Couple Sells Infant Son To Fund Addiction In Punjab