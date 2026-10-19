ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Youth Dies By Suicide, Mother Criticial After Jumping From Window On Seeing Body

Jammu: A 20-year-old man died by suicide while his mother remains in a critical condition after jumping from a window, as soon as she found his body in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Farooq and his mother as Basso Begum, a native of Baggodas village under Chassana police station of Mahore block.

“Farooq died by suicide during the intervening night of October 18 and 19. When his mother found his motionless body in the morning, she panicked and jumped from the window, sustaining grievous injuries,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj, told ETV Bharat.

She said that Begum had been shifted to Jammu hospital for specialised treatment as her injuries are of serious nature.

“Doctors at District Hospital Reasi referred her to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment as she received serious injuries and continues to remain in critical condition,” the SDPO said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and an initial probe along with a spot inspection has been done.