Jammu And Kashmir: Youth Dies By Suicide, Mother Criticial After Jumping From Window On Seeing Body
A 20-year-old man died by suicide in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi district, leaving his mother critically injured after she panicked and jumped from a window
Published : October 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Jammu: A 20-year-old man died by suicide while his mother remains in a critical condition after jumping from a window, as soon as she found his body in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.
Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Farooq and his mother as Basso Begum, a native of Baggodas village under Chassana police station of Mahore block.
“Farooq died by suicide during the intervening night of October 18 and 19. When his mother found his motionless body in the morning, she panicked and jumped from the window, sustaining grievous injuries,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj, told ETV Bharat.
She said that Begum had been shifted to Jammu hospital for specialised treatment as her injuries are of serious nature.
“Doctors at District Hospital Reasi referred her to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment as she received serious injuries and continues to remain in critical condition,” the SDPO said.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and an initial probe along with a spot inspection has been done.
“Our team rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information,” Bhardwaj said.
“It is not yet known why the youth took this extreme step, but we will question his mother once she regains consciousness.”
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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