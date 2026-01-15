Youth Dies By Suicide Over Marital Dispute 6 Months After Marrying Instagram Friend In Uttar Pradesh
The incident came to light after the deceased's family returned from their visit to Kamakhya Devi Temple on Wednesday.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Jhansi: A 19-year-old youth, who married a girl whom he had befriended on Instagram, allegedly died by suicide six months after their marriage, for failing to meet his wife's constant demands for expensive gifts, in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, police said on Thursday.
Soon after this, an elderly woman in the neighbourhood suffered a heart attack upon hearing about the death, mistaking the deceased as her grandson, his namesake, and later died in the hospital.
The incident took place in Sagar Gate under the Jhansi Kotwali police station on Wednesday.
Vidyasagar, in-charge of the Kotwali police station area, said Dhruvraj Kushwaha (19), son of Rambabu, had married Deepika from Rajasthan's Churu district six months ago, but the couple had been quarrelling frequently. "Prima facie it seems that the youth took to end his life due to marital dispute. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.
Dhruvraj's sister, Vishakha, said her brother worked at a firecracker shop in Bhagwantpura. "Two years ago, Dhruvraj befriended Deepika from Churu on social media. Their friendship blossomed into love and my brother went to Rajasthan to meet Deepika several times without informing us. They both wanted to get married but our family was against it, though Deepika's family had agreed. Dhruvraj was so desperate to marry Deepika that he threatened to leave home if we objected. Six months ago, they got married in a temple in Jhansi," Vishakha said.
According to the deceased's sister, Deepika's demands bagan to increase after wedding and she insisted on frequent outings and expensive clothes. "This led to quarrels between them. On December 13, 2025, Deepika went to her parent's house after a quarrel with Dhruvraj but my brother persistently persuaded her to return," she said.
Vishakha said that the family left for a visit to the Kamakhya Devi Temple on January 7 but Dhruvraj did not accompany them and remained at home due to the ongoing dispute with his wife. "We returned home on Wednesday and found the main door locked from inside. When we unlocked the door with a different key, my brother was found unconscious in the room. My sister-in-law was pressuring him to earn more money and was also threatening to marry another man. This led to my brother's death," she alleged.
Meanwhile, Beni Bai (78), a neighbour, suffered a massive heart attack after a person told her that Rambabu's son had died by suicide. Her son was also called Rambabu and she mistook the deceased for her grandson. Beni's son, Rambabu, said she fell unconscious and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The two deaths have cast a pall of gloom over the village.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
