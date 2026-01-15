ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies By Suicide Over Marital Dispute 6 Months After Marrying Instagram Friend In Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: A 19-year-old youth, who married a girl whom he had befriended on Instagram, allegedly died by suicide six months after their marriage, for failing to meet his wife's constant demands for expensive gifts, in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, police said on Thursday.

Soon after this, an elderly woman in the neighbourhood suffered a heart attack upon hearing about the death, mistaking the deceased as her grandson, his namesake, and later died in the hospital.

The incident took place in Sagar Gate under the Jhansi Kotwali police station on Wednesday.

Vidyasagar, in-charge of the Kotwali police station area, said Dhruvraj Kushwaha (19), son of Rambabu, had married Deepika from Rajasthan's Churu district six months ago, but the couple had been quarrelling frequently. "Prima facie it seems that the youth took to end his life due to marital dispute. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.

Dhruvraj's sister, Vishakha, said her brother worked at a firecracker shop in Bhagwantpura. "Two years ago, Dhruvraj befriended Deepika from Churu on social media. Their friendship blossomed into love and my brother went to Rajasthan to meet Deepika several times without informing us. They both wanted to get married but our family was against it, though Deepika's family had agreed. Dhruvraj was so desperate to marry Deepika that he threatened to leave home if we objected. Six months ago, they got married in a temple in Jhansi," Vishakha said.