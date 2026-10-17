ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies After Repeated Threats To Repay Rs 18,000 Loan In Thane, Moneylender Booked

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: A case has been registered against an unlicensed moneylender for allegedly harassing and threatening a debtor's family over a loan of Rs 18,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The Tilaknagar police in Dombivli East registered an FIR against the accused, Abid Sayyed (42), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act after the complainant's son succumbed to acute mental shock at a hospital on October 13, they said.

The complainant, Shammu Bapumiya Pinjari (60), stated that in May 2025, his family borrowed Rs 18,000 from the accused and the loan terms required daily repayments of Rs 300 over 40 days, an official said. Pinjari alleged that despite repaying a total of Rs 7,500 in cash instalments, the accused allegedly subjected the family to relentless harassment over mounting interest, and on October 8, he reportedly visited their residence and threatened his son, demanding an immediate payment of Rs 20,500 in inflated interest, he said.