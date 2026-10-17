Youth Dies After Repeated Threats To Repay Rs 18,000 Loan In Thane, Moneylender Booked
Accused allegedly threatened the youth that if the money wasn't paid within two days, he would pull out victim's fingernails and chop off his fingers.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Thane: A case has been registered against an unlicensed moneylender for allegedly harassing and threatening a debtor's family over a loan of Rs 18,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
The Tilaknagar police in Dombivli East registered an FIR against the accused, Abid Sayyed (42), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act after the complainant's son succumbed to acute mental shock at a hospital on October 13, they said.
The complainant, Shammu Bapumiya Pinjari (60), stated that in May 2025, his family borrowed Rs 18,000 from the accused and the loan terms required daily repayments of Rs 300 over 40 days, an official said.
Pinjari alleged that despite repaying a total of Rs 7,500 in cash instalments, the accused allegedly subjected the family to relentless harassment over mounting interest, and on October 8, he reportedly visited their residence and threatened his son, demanding an immediate payment of Rs 20,500 in inflated interest, he said.
The accused allegedly issued threats, warning that if the money was not paid within two days, he would pull out the victim's fingernails, rub red chilli powder into the wounds, and chop off his fingers, the official said.
Traumatised by the threats, the young man fell severely ill due to acute mental stress, rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his condition on October 13, he said.
Police have launched a search for the accused, who absconded following the incident, the official added.
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