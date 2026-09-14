Man Dies After Falling From Rooftop In Delhi, Police Probe Foul Play
The police are questioning residents and investigating all aspects related to the incident.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
New Delhi: A young man died after falling from a rooftop in the Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara district, Delhi, on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in Namdev Gali.
The police sent a team to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They conducted a Panchnama and took the body to the government hospital to conduct a post-mortem examination. The police are currently investigating whether it was an accidental death or whether anybody had pushed the young man.
Around 5:20 AM, the Gandhinagar police had received information of a young man lying on the road in Namdev Gali. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R P Meena said they were informed that the youth was bleeding from the head and had visible injury marks on his body. Upon receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot and an investigation was initiated.
According to DCP Meena, given the seriousness of the incident, the crime team and forensic team were summoned to the scene alongside the Gandhi Nagar police team. The teams inspected the site and collected evidence.
The police are questioning local residents and investigating all aspects related to the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Deepak (30). He is reported to be married and a resident of Pipla village in the Kishanganj district of Bihar. According to local inputs, Deepak had been working at a garment factory in Delhi for the last two years. The police are now trying to ascertain why he went to the roof in the morning in the first place and the circumstances which led to his death.
The police have already begun their investigations and are also examining whether the young man's death was an accident or if any foul play is involved. Meanwhile, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Based on evidence found at the scene and the post-mortem report, they will proceed with their investigations.
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