ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Falling From Rooftop In Delhi, Police Probe Foul Play

Deepak, who is married and a resident of Pipla village in the Kishanganj district of Bihar, used to work in a garment factory is reported to have fallen from the rooftop in Gandhi nagar, Delhi. Police are investigating any foul play involved ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A young man died after falling from a rooftop in the Gandhi Nagar area of ​​Shahdara district, Delhi, on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in Namdev Gali.

The police sent a team to the spot after receiving information about the incident. They conducted a Panchnama and took the body to the government hospital to conduct a post-mortem examination. The police are currently investigating whether it was an accidental death or whether anybody had pushed the young man.

Around 5:20 AM, the Gandhinagar police had received information of a young man lying on the road in Namdev Gali. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R P Meena said they were informed that the youth was bleeding from the head and had visible injury marks on his body. Upon receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot and an investigation was initiated.

According to DCP Meena, given the seriousness of the incident, the crime team and forensic team were summoned to the scene alongside the Gandhi Nagar police team. The teams inspected the site and collected evidence.