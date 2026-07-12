Man Killed After Getting Stuck In Lift In Haryana's Hisar
Jasbir was killed when his head got stuck in the lift and then with a jolt, his neck was severed, said police.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hisar: A man died in a freak mishap after he was trapped in a goods lift at a sweet shop in Haryana's Hisar.
The deceased, Jasbir was killed when his head got stuck in the lift and then with a jolt, his neck was severed. Jasbir's body kept hanging on the elevator wires even as his torso fell inside the lift. Police said Jasbir was a resident of Kumbha Kheda.
Even as police have initiated a probe into the incident, Jasbir's family have alleged that he was killed. The deceased's father Ranveer said his son did not have any disputes with anyone and was unmarried. "I suspect he was murdered. I urge the police to investigate the incident from all angles," he said.
Anil Goyal, the owner of Kalpana Sweets where the incident occurred said he had been out of the shop when the incident occurred. He said his elder son, Deepak Goyal, managed the shop while he was away. He said a worker Vijay stayed back at the shop, while his maternal aunt's son, Jasbir, had arrived there the previous day. Vijay asked him to stay overnight at the shop.
Sources said the incident took place on Sunday morning when Jasbir used the goods lift to bring down some items kept on the second floor. Anil said as Jasbir reached the second floor, his neck suddenly got trapped between the lift doors. The lift then jerked, severing his neck, which got entangled in the lift wires, killing him on the spot. The rest of his body remained inside the lift.
Anil said all regular workers use the staircase to move between floors and that the lift was meant only for transporting goods. Jasbir had come to the shop for the first time and was possibly using the lift for the first time, he said.
According to DSP Priya Sharma said Jasbir died after being trapped in the lift. "The CCTV footage of the incident has been retrieved and it suggests it was a mishap. We have shown the footage to the deceased's family. Investigation into the incident is on," she said, adding Jasbir's body has been sent to Hisar General Hospital for postmortem.
Also Read
Watch: In Freak Mishap In Flood-Hit Bihar, Man Drowns To Death While Defecating On Kosi River Bank In Purnia