ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed After Getting Stuck In Lift In Haryana's Hisar

Hisar: A man died in a freak mishap after he was trapped in a goods lift at a sweet shop in Haryana's Hisar.

The deceased, Jasbir was killed when his head got stuck in the lift and then with a jolt, his neck was severed. Jasbir's body kept hanging on the elevator wires even as his torso fell inside the lift. Police said Jasbir was a resident of Kumbha Kheda.

Even as police have initiated a probe into the incident, Jasbir's family have alleged that he was killed. The deceased's father Ranveer said his son did not have any disputes with anyone and was unmarried. "I suspect he was murdered. I urge the police to investigate the incident from all angles," he said.

Anil Goyal, the owner of Kalpana Sweets where the incident occurred said he had been out of the shop when the incident occurred. He said his elder son, Deepak Goyal, managed the shop while he was away. He said a worker Vijay stayed back at the shop, while his maternal aunt's son, Jasbir, had arrived there the previous day. Vijay asked him to stay overnight at the shop.