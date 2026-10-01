ETV Bharat / state

Youth Congress Protest Against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Turns Violent In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A Youth Congress night march demanding the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led to a violent confrontation between the protesters and Students Federation of India (SFI) activists here on Wednesday.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and registered non-bailable cases against over 200 individuals in this connection. To protest against the clash and subsequent police action, the SFI has called a statewide education strike on Thursday.

Youth Congress workers claimed that when they were burning an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar near the Kerala University Men's Hostel in Palayam at around 8 pm, beer bottles and stones were hurled at them from inside the university hostel.

Provoked by this, the Youth Congress protesters also allegedly retaliated by throwing the burning effigy and torches into the hostel compound. Consequently, a fire broke out within the hotel premises, prompting the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to rush to the spot and extinguish the flames.

Following the police intervention, the Youth Congress workers retreated towards the Secretariat. However, the situation escalated again when SFI and Democratic Youth Federation of India members gathered in large numbers and marched towards the Secretariat, resulting in another confrontation.

Top police officials, including Additional Director General of Police P Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and Communist Party of India Marxist state secretariat member V Sivankutty, arrived at the scene and tried to pacify the situation.