Youth Congress Protest Against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Turns Violent In Thiruvananthapuram
Police resorted to lathi-charge and booked over 200 individuals after clashes broke out between Youth Congress and SFI members during the protest.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A Youth Congress night march demanding the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led to a violent confrontation between the protesters and Students Federation of India (SFI) activists here on Wednesday.
Police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and registered non-bailable cases against over 200 individuals in this connection. To protest against the clash and subsequent police action, the SFI has called a statewide education strike on Thursday.
Youth Congress workers claimed that when they were burning an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar near the Kerala University Men's Hostel in Palayam at around 8 pm, beer bottles and stones were hurled at them from inside the university hostel.
Provoked by this, the Youth Congress protesters also allegedly retaliated by throwing the burning effigy and torches into the hostel compound. Consequently, a fire broke out within the hotel premises, prompting the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to rush to the spot and extinguish the flames.
Following the police intervention, the Youth Congress workers retreated towards the Secretariat. However, the situation escalated again when SFI and Democratic Youth Federation of India members gathered in large numbers and marched towards the Secretariat, resulting in another confrontation.
Top police officials, including Additional Director General of Police P Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and Communist Party of India Marxist state secretariat member V Sivankutty, arrived at the scene and tried to pacify the situation.
Several students and police personnel, including SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev and University Union office-bearer Achu, sustained injuries during the clashes and were rushed to the General Hospital in ambulances.
Alleging a conspiracy, the SFI leadership launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the police. SFI leader VK Sanoj alleged that the Cantonment Circle Inspector and Sub Inspector deliberately targeted and assaulted SFI leaders. He claimed that the police brutally beat up the leaders who had actually arrived to prevent the clash.
The SFI leadership further alleged that a conspiracy by Congress leaders was behind the violence, aimed at diverting public attention from the recent corruption allegations raised against United Democratic Front ministers. They claimed that Youth Congress members rushed in and assaulted individuals, including PS Sanjeev, who were merely acting upon the police request to extinguish the fire caused by the burning effigy thrown into the hostel. They also accused the police of colluding with the Congress leaders.
Following the incident, widespread attacks were unleashed on various political offices, including the District Congress Committee and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee offices, as well as the BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan.
Calling for a statewide protest, the SFI announced an education strike on Thursday. The student organisation stated that protest marches would be taken out towards all district police headquarters and the Secretariat at 12 noon on Thursday.
Also Read:
INDIA Bloc To Hit Streets To 'Save Democracy'; MPs To Stage A March To EC On October 6