Rajasthan Youth Arrested For Attempting Contact With Pakistani Terrorist; Illegal Pistol Seized
The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Dholu (29), a resident of Sureshia, was intercepted by Inspector Ramachandra Kaswan after he was found moving suspiciously.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST
Hanumangarh: In a development raising security concerns near the India-Pakistan border, Hanumangarh Junction police in Rajasthan have arrested a 29-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to establish contact with a Pakistan-based terrorist via social media and WhatsApp.
An illegal country-made pistol was also recovered from his possession.
According to Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena, the arrest was made on April 6 during a routine patrol led by Inspector Ramchandra Kaswan near the Polytechnic College area in Hanumangarh Junction. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Dholu, a resident of Ward No. 54, Sureshia locality, was intercepted after he was found moving suspiciously in the area.
During the search, police recovered an illegal firearm, following which he was immediately taken into custody.
The senior official informed that a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023) has been registered, and further investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Faki Devi.
During technical analysis of the mobile phone and social media accounts of the accused, investigators uncovered troubling details. Police said the accused had allegedly attempted to contact Shahzad Bhatti through WhatsApp calls and messages.
Further probe revealed that the accused had been following multiple social media profiles carrying the name and photographs of Shahzad Bhatti on platforms like Instagram. He had also reportedly sent direct messages to one such account in an attempt to establish communication, officials said.
Moreover, the youth had been actively sharing posts displaying weapons and reposting content linked to the suspected terrorist, raising concerns about possible radical influence or intent.
Police sources indicated that Shahzad Bhatti is believed to be involved in activities aimed at destabilising India and allegedly uses social media platforms to build networks and contact with sleeper cell members.
Earlier on March 25, the Hanumangarh police team had arrested one Jaswant Kumar alias Sonu for contacting Bhatti twice through his Instagram account.
Authorities are now probing whether the accused had any further links or was part of a larger network. "The attempt to reach out to such an individual poses a serious threat to national security, sovereignty and integrity," the official said.
The Rajasthan police is expanding its investigation to trace digital footprints, possible handlers, and any additional contacts of the accused. Intelligence agencies may also be roped in if required.
Bhatti has been active in Punjab and has been linked to incidents of firing, murder, and grenade attacks on police stations. Recently, in the case of an attack at a border outpost in Gurdaspur, Punjab, where two policemen were killed, Bhatti had posted a video of the firing on Instagram. The youths involved in the firing were reportedly around 20-22 years old.
Bhatti is now becoming active in Rajasthan as well. His links have also emerged with terrorists arrested in Ambala with explosive IEDs, police sources said.
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