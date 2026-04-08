ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youth Arrested For Attempting Contact With Pakistani Terrorist; Illegal Pistol Seized

Hanumangarh: In a development raising security concerns near the India-Pakistan border, Hanumangarh Junction police in Rajasthan have arrested a 29-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to establish contact with a Pakistan-based terrorist via social media and WhatsApp.

An illegal country-made pistol was also recovered from his possession.

According to Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena, the arrest was made on April 6 during a routine patrol led by Inspector Ramchandra Kaswan near the Polytechnic College area in Hanumangarh Junction. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Dholu, a resident of Ward No. 54, Sureshia locality, was intercepted after he was found moving suspiciously in the area.

During the search, police recovered an illegal firearm, following which he was immediately taken into custody.

The senior official informed that a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023) has been registered, and further investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Faki Devi.

During technical analysis of the mobile phone and social media accounts of the accused, investigators uncovered troubling details. Police said the accused had allegedly attempted to contact Shahzad Bhatti through WhatsApp calls and messages.

Further probe revealed that the accused had been following multiple social media profiles carrying the name and photographs of Shahzad Bhatti on platforms like Instagram. He had also reportedly sent direct messages to one such account in an attempt to establish communication, officials said.

Moreover, the youth had been actively sharing posts displaying weapons and reposting content linked to the suspected terrorist, raising concerns about possible radical influence or intent.