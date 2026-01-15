ETV Bharat / state

Youth Lynched In Rajasthan Over Theft Suspicion; 5 Detained

Initially refusing to allow post-mortem, enraged villagers protested outside the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara district on Thursday morning. They also held a rally from the hospital mortuary to the Collectorate, demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the deceased's family. Collector Jasmeet Singh Sandhu has assured them of appropriate action, after which the villagers agreed to the autopsy.

Chittorgarh SP Manish Tripathi said the victim, identified as Shankar Singh, was a resident of Mangrop village in Bhilwara. He had gone to Mahadev Dhaba in Gangrar for a meal, where he was mistaken for a thief, allegedly beaten up and held captive, Tripathi said. "Several teams have been formed to investigate the case. Five persons have been detained in connection with the incident and are presently being interrogated. Police are also questioning four other youths who work at the hotel. The accused will be apprehended soon," the SP added.

Ram Singh, a relative of the deceased said that Shankar worked at a tyre shop in Transport Nagar. "He was brutally beaten up at the hotel on suspicion of theft. When Shankar collapsed, his family was called and told to bring Rs 38,000 for his release. However, when the family arrived, they found him unconscious. He was rushed to Bhilwara District Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Singh said.