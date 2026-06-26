ETV Bharat / state

Youth Beaten To Death In Bihar For Objecting To Vulgar Bhojpuri Songs Being Played Near Temple

Patna: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed and strangled to death for objecting to vulgar Bhojpuri songs being played near a Kali Temple during prayers related to a wedding ceremony in Samastipur district of Bihar.

The incident occurred in ward number nine of Banveera panchayat under Halai police station in the district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Pandit. He used to work as a skilled labourer in Rajasthan and had returned to his native place around a month ago after staying away for three years.

Another native villager, Sagar Rai’s son Sunny Kumar, was getting married. His family, relatives and friends came in a procession with a DJ (highly customised, heavily decorated, very high decibel mobile music system mounted on pickup trucks or tractor) to offer prayers at the Kali temple as a part of the wedding ceremony.

"The DJ was blaring vulgar Bhojpuri songs, and a part of the procession was dancing to them. Vijay’s house is located close to the temple. He asked the wedding revellers to play religious songs instead to maintain the sanctity of the temple. An argument broke out on this, and the people present in the procession started fighting with him," Vijay’s cousin Umesh Pandit said.

“Sunny and his friends started beating Vijay. He tried saving himself by running back to his home, but they chased him there and thrashed him very badly. They then strangulated him. He was in serious condition. We rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he died on the way," Umesh added.