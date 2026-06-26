Youth Beaten To Death In Bihar For Objecting To Vulgar Bhojpuri Songs Being Played Near Temple
The incident occurred in ward number nine of Banveera panchayat under Halai police station in the district on Thursday night.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Patna: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed and strangled to death for objecting to vulgar Bhojpuri songs being played near a Kali Temple during prayers related to a wedding ceremony in Samastipur district of Bihar.
The incident occurred in ward number nine of Banveera panchayat under Halai police station in the district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Pandit. He used to work as a skilled labourer in Rajasthan and had returned to his native place around a month ago after staying away for three years.
Another native villager, Sagar Rai’s son Sunny Kumar, was getting married. His family, relatives and friends came in a procession with a DJ (highly customised, heavily decorated, very high decibel mobile music system mounted on pickup trucks or tractor) to offer prayers at the Kali temple as a part of the wedding ceremony.
"The DJ was blaring vulgar Bhojpuri songs, and a part of the procession was dancing to them. Vijay’s house is located close to the temple. He asked the wedding revellers to play religious songs instead to maintain the sanctity of the temple. An argument broke out on this, and the people present in the procession started fighting with him," Vijay’s cousin Umesh Pandit said.
“Sunny and his friends started beating Vijay. He tried saving himself by running back to his home, but they chased him there and thrashed him very badly. They then strangulated him. He was in serious condition. We rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he died on the way," Umesh added.
Meanwhile, Sunny got married the same night. The deceased youth’s family placed his body on National Highway – 322, which passes through the area, and blocked it for around three hours on Friday morning to protest the murder. The local police finally managed to defuse the situation and sent the body for a postmortem.
However, the grieving family again protested outside the Halai police station with the dead body after the postmortem.
An FIR was registered against 11 named and 15 unnamed persons on the basis of a written complaint by Vijay’s mother, Veena Devi. However, nobody has been arrested so far in the case.
"We conducted raids in the connection but the accused are absconding. We are currently busy in maintaining law and order in Muharram processions in the area. We are also waiting for the postmortem report. Further investigations are also being done in the case. We will conduct more raids and arrest the people involved in it," Halai station house officer (SHO) Shailesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.
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