ETV Bharat / state

Youth Attacks Class X Student With Chainsaw Inside Class In Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: In a brutal incident that took place at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu mandal, Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, a young man attacked a Class X girl student with a chainsaw, leaving her with serious injuries to her face, head and back, before escaping.

The attacker entered the classroom while a teacher was conducting classes and attacked the victim in front of stunned students. One of the students, a girl, who tried to stop the attacker was also injured.

The victim, who is struggling for her life, was taken to the nearby Anantapur Government Hospital for treatment. According to the latest information, doctors are performing surgery on the girl in the emergency ward.

The incident created panic in the school. Some of the students and teachers managed to alert the police. The police registered a case after reaching the scene and have begun investigations, including launching an intensive search for the accused.

According to ANI, Anantapur DSP Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class X girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."