ETV Bharat / state

Youth Assaulted, Humiliated And Forced To Drink Urine In Rajasthan’s Barmer; Two Detained

Barmer: A young man was brutally assaulted and subjected to severe humiliation in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, officials said on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly beaten, his face blackened, and he was forced to drink urine and consume filth after being accused of keeping a girl’s photograph on his mobile phone.

The incident occurred on March 26 in the Shiv police station area. A video of the assault went viral on social media, which triggered police to detain two accused on Tuesday. The police is looking for the others involved in the matter.

According to preliminary police investigations, the victim was accused by some locals of keeping a photograph and WhatsApp chat of a young woman on his mobile phone.

Shiv Police Station In-Charge Satyaprakash Vishnoi said that the case has been registered after receiving complaint from the victim’s family. “During the initial investigation, it emerged that the youth had a WhatsApp chat with a girl, which triggered the dispute,” he said.