Youth's Genitals Chopped Off Over Live-In Relationship With Co-Worker In Rajasthan; Complaint Filed After Five Months
Rajasthan's Badi Sadri police have filed a case against six persons in a five-month-old incident of assault, reports ETV Bharat's Akhil Kumar Tiwari.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A youth was brutally assaulted and his genitals were chopped off, allegedly by the relatives of a woman co-worker, with whom he was in a live-in relationship in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.
The incident came to light five months later, after the youth lodged a complaint against six persons at Badi Sadri police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Badi Sadri Circle Inspector (CI) Bhawani Shankar said the complainant told police that he had met the woman around a year ago at the Dungla bus stand and they worked at a construction site in a village for five months.
"The woman had told the youth that she was living at her parents' house for seven to eight years due to a rift with her husband. The victim's own wife had also left him. On January 8, the woman came to the youth's house and they started living together. The victim said at around 4 pm on January 20, while they were laying tiles, the woman's maternal uncle arrived along with some relatives," the CI said.
The accused asked the couple to accompany them, promising to arrange their marriage. Gaining their trust, they took the couple in a car to one of the accused's house, where the victim's hands and feet were tied. At around 9:30 pm, they assaulted the youth and severed his genitals with a knife. The woman was kept in a separate room.
The complainant told police that the accused had intended to kill him and dump his body in the Sitamata forest, but an argument broke out among them when the maternal uncle objected to the plan.
Seizing an opportunity, the victim fled into the wheat fields under the cover of darkness and wandered all night. In the morning, he reached the Kali Mangri area of Badi Sadri and went to his sister's house. Out of fear, he did not even tell his sister about the incident. After spending a night at her house, he travelled to Udaipur and then to Rajkot in Gujarat.
"The victim said he had neither told anyone about the incident nor sought medical treatment for his injuries. To cope with the pain, he had been relying on pain-killers from a pharmacy and alcohol. When the pain intensified and pus began to form, he finally revealed the incident to his nephew and sister three to four days ago. Encouraged by his family, he went to the police station and lodged a complaint," police said.
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