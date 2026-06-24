ETV Bharat / state

Youth's Genitals Chopped Off Over Live-In Relationship With Co-Worker In Rajasthan; Complaint Filed After Five Months

Chittorgarh: A youth was brutally assaulted and his genitals were chopped off, allegedly by the relatives of a woman co-worker, with whom he was in a live-in relationship in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.

The incident came to light five months later, after the youth lodged a complaint against six persons at Badi Sadri police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Badi Sadri Circle Inspector (CI) Bhawani Shankar said the complainant told police that he had met the woman around a year ago at the Dungla bus stand and they worked at a construction site in a village for five months.

"The woman had told the youth that she was living at her parents' house for seven to eight years due to a rift with her husband. The victim's own wife had also left him. On January 8, the woman came to the youth's house and they started living together. The victim said at around 4 pm on January 20, while they were laying tiles, the woman's maternal uncle arrived along with some relatives," the CI said.