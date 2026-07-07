ETV Bharat / state

Youth Arrested In Munger For Suspected Link With Pakistani Gangster

Munger: A youth was arrested in Milik Thanpur village under the Tarapur police station area of Bihar's Munger on suspicion of having links with a Pakistan-based gangster and plotting a major terror attack with two accomplices, police said on Tuesday.

Given the gravity of the matter, an investigation has been launched into the matter in coordination with other security agencies. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Saddam. "The accused tried to flee during the arrest and had hidden a country-made pistol in the bushes, which was seized during the search operation. Additionally, a mobile phone was seized and has been sent for forensic examination," a police official said.

During interrogation, Saddam told the police that he had been living in Mumbai for the past three years. During this time, he allegedly came into contact with one 'Rana Bhai, who is suspected to be involved in a cross-border network.

"A preliminary examination of the accused's mobile phone revealed crucial leads, including Pakistani numbers and suspicious contacts made via social media. This digital evidence is being thoroughly analysed to uncover the full extent of the network," the official said.