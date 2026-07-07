Youth Arrested In Munger For Suspected Link With Pakistani Gangster
Mohammad Saddam came in contact with one 'Rana Bhai' during his stay in Mumbai. He was planning a major terror attack along with two accomplices.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Munger: A youth was arrested in Milik Thanpur village under the Tarapur police station area of Bihar's Munger on suspicion of having links with a Pakistan-based gangster and plotting a major terror attack with two accomplices, police said on Tuesday.
Given the gravity of the matter, an investigation has been launched into the matter in coordination with other security agencies. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Saddam. "The accused tried to flee during the arrest and had hidden a country-made pistol in the bushes, which was seized during the search operation. Additionally, a mobile phone was seized and has been sent for forensic examination," a police official said.
During interrogation, Saddam told the police that he had been living in Mumbai for the past three years. During this time, he allegedly came into contact with one 'Rana Bhai, who is suspected to be involved in a cross-border network.
"A preliminary examination of the accused's mobile phone revealed crucial leads, including Pakistani numbers and suspicious contacts made via social media. This digital evidence is being thoroughly analysed to uncover the full extent of the network," the official said.
Police said Saddam was planning a major attack with two other associates, which is being probed in detail. "The two suspected accomplices have been identified, and continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend them. The complete details of the network can be revealed after the duo is arrested," police said.
An FIR has been registered under Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Tarapur SDPO Kumar Devendra termed the case extremely sensitive."The police are thoroughly investigating all aspects based on scientific and technical evidence, and further proceedings are underway based on the inputs received so far. It would be too early to reach any conclusion before the investigation is over," he added.
"Interrogation has revealed the involvement of a cross-border network linked to one 'Rana Bhai,' with whom the suspect was in contact during his stay in Mumbai. Following a police crackdown there, he fled to Munger. Along with two other associates, he allegedly planned to execute a major nefarious incident," Devendra said further.
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