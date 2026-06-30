ETV Bharat / state

Youth Arrested In Gangtok For Suspected IS Link

Gangtok: A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Sikkim's Gangtok for alleged association with the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) and propagating extremist ideologies, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Gangtok Sadar Police, in collaboration with the Delhi Police, conducted a joint raid at a residence on Lower MG Marg (Nam Nang Road) in the Nam Nang area on June 12 and detained six members of the same family.

While five were subsequently released, the accused, identified as Mohammad Arju, was arrested on June 13. Several electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, and a pen drive, were seized during the operation, police said.

Sources said intelligence agencies had identified an online group named Group of Islamic Members on Instagram, which used to brainwash local youths, disseminate extremist ideologies, recruit members for the Islamic State, and spread propaganda.