Youth Arrested In Gangtok For Suspected IS Link
A search of Mohammad Arju's mobile phone revealed that he was active on X, Telegram, and Instagram in disseminating various propaganda of the banned outfit.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Gangtok: A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Sikkim's Gangtok for alleged association with the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) and propagating extremist ideologies, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Gangtok Sadar Police, in collaboration with the Delhi Police, conducted a joint raid at a residence on Lower MG Marg (Nam Nang Road) in the Nam Nang area on June 12 and detained six members of the same family.
While five were subsequently released, the accused, identified as Mohammad Arju, was arrested on June 13. Several electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, and a pen drive, were seized during the operation, police said.
Sources said intelligence agencies had identified an online group named Group of Islamic Members on Instagram, which used to brainwash local youths, disseminate extremist ideologies, recruit members for the Islamic State, and spread propaganda.
During initial questioning, Arju provided incoherent answers regarding his activities. A thorough search of his mobile phone, conducted in the presence of two local witnesses, revealed several pieces of sensational and incriminating digital evidence.
"A 'GIM Tool App' was found in the installed apps folder, and a 'GIM Tool 3.0 APK' file was discovered in the internal storage. He was highly active on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and Instagram, where he disseminated various forms of Islamic State propaganda. WhatsApp chats revealed conversations with an Indian number regarding GIM and the GIM account 'GIM Official 2014' on fundraising for a terrorist group, counterfeit currency, the 'Islamic STA Private Instagram Group', and 'Terrorist Republic of Israel Instagram Group' created by the accused," a police official said.
Simultaneously, his ChatGPT search history threw up evidence of ideological allegiance to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and sentiments opposed to Indian nationalism. He maintained regular contact on WhatsApp with several Pakistani numbers — all members of the GIM Instagram group, the official added.
Also Read