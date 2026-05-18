ETV Bharat / state

Youth Arrested For Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan

Behror: A youth was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl in his room in Rajasthan's Behror area on Sunday, police said. The child suffered severe injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred in a residential colony situated along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Behror.

Behror police station officer Ankit Sanwariya said the accused had lured the child to his room under some pretext and then sexually abused her. Upon hearing her cries, women from a neighbouring room rushed to the scene and found the child bruised and bleeding. They immediately reported at the local police station.

Soon a police team arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody while launching an investigation into the incident.