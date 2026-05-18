Youth Arrested For Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan
Behror Police said the accused took the girl to his room on some pretext and later sexually abused her, leaving her severely injured.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Behror: A youth was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl in his room in Rajasthan's Behror area on Sunday, police said. The child suffered severe injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
The incident occurred in a residential colony situated along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Behror.
Behror police station officer Ankit Sanwariya said the accused had lured the child to his room under some pretext and then sexually abused her. Upon hearing her cries, women from a neighbouring room rushed to the scene and found the child bruised and bleeding. They immediately reported at the local police station.
Soon a police team arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody while launching an investigation into the incident.
Late Sunday evening, a forensic team was summoned to the site to collect evidence. The police are preparing to produce the accused before court.
Sanwariya said a chargesheet would be filed in the court shortly and it will be ensured that the accused receives the strictest possible punishment. "The child is hospitalised and the statements of the family members have been recorded. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.
The incident has triggered panic and concern among residents of the colony, who have appealed to the local administration to ensure that the accused is punished as soon as possible. Parents in the colony said they are anxious regarding the safety of their children.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a man from the area pointed out that two dozen colonies in the vicinity are inhabited by individuals with criminal backgrounds who have not undergone police verification. When residents leave for work, they are constantly worried about their children's safety, he said. "Our demand to the administration is that rooms should be rented only after ensuring that the tenant has undergone proper police verification," he added.
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