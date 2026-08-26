ETV Bharat / state

Youth Arrested For 'Raping' Woman In Kolkata's Bhowanipore

Kolkata: A young man was arrested in the Bhowanipore area of Kolkata for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Prasad Yadav from Odisha's Balasore, and a case has been registered against him at the Bhowanipore Police Station under various sections of the BNS, including rape, following the victim's complaint on Monday.

Yadav was produced before the Alipore police court on Tuesday, which remanded him to police custody until September 1 for further investigation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department, Kolkata Police) Kunal Agarwal said arrangements have been made for necessary medical examinations of the victims and the accused will be interrogated to gather further information regarding the incident.