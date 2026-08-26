Youth Arrested For 'Raping' Woman In Kolkata's Bhowanipore
Police said the victim and the accused knew each other and were working in the same house on the Harish Mukherjee Road, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Kolkata: A young man was arrested in the Bhowanipore area of Kolkata for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Arjun Prasad Yadav from Odisha's Balasore, and a case has been registered against him at the Bhowanipore Police Station under various sections of the BNS, including rape, following the victim's complaint on Monday.
Yadav was produced before the Alipore police court on Tuesday, which remanded him to police custody until September 1 for further investigation.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department, Kolkata Police) Kunal Agarwal said arrangements have been made for necessary medical examinations of the victims and the accused will be interrogated to gather further information regarding the incident.
Police sources said the 35-year-old woman alleged that Yadav had raped her at a house on Harish Mukherjee Road in South Kolkata. Initially, a case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape. Based on the medical report, additional sections were added to the case.
Police investigation revealed that the complainant and the accused knew each other and became acquainted while working in the same house, where the victim was a domestic help, and the accused was responsible for looking after a pet dog at the premises.
The police are looking into whether others were involved in the incident, the exact circumstances behind the complaint, and the nature of the prior relationship between the victim and the accused.
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