ETV Bharat / state

Yousmarg, Doodhpathri Among 14 Tourist Destinations Reopened In Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced reopening of 14 tourist destinations in this region that were closed following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

Announcing this on his X handle, Sinha said after a thorough security review and discussion, he has ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures.

The reopening of these spots followed 10 days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting in Jammu during his two-day visit to the region on February 6.

A day before Shah's visit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said in the Assembly that he will raise reopening of the closed tourist destinations with the Home Minister.