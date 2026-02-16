Yousmarg, Doodhpathri Among 14 Tourist Destinations Reopened In Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha
Reopening of the closed tourist destinations comes 10 days after Amit Shah held a security review meeting during his two-day visit to the region.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced reopening of 14 tourist destinations in this region that were closed following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.
Announcing this on his X handle, Sinha said after a thorough security review and discussion, he has ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures.
11 tourist spots in Kashmir Division- Yousmarg, Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan & Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal & Wullar/ Watlab in Baramulla to be reopened immediately.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 16, 2026
The reopening of these spots followed 10 days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting in Jammu during his two-day visit to the region on February 6.
A day before Shah's visit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said in the Assembly that he will raise reopening of the closed tourist destinations with the Home Minister.
"Eleven tourist spots in Kashmir Division including Yousmarg, Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan & Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal & Wullar/ Watlab in Baramulla and three tourist spots in Jammu Division- Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar to be reopened immediately," the LG posted.
He said that Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus in Kashmir and Ramkund site in Ramban will be reopened once snow gets cleared.
On April 22, 2025, 25 tourists and a local ponywala were shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran tourist spot in Pahalgam. Following the attack, the LG administration closed all the destinations for enhancing security measures at these destinations to avoid further attacks.
Some major destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Mughal Gardens in Srinagar were reopened for tourists last year. The closure had hit the hotel industry and stakeholders who earn livelihood from the sector.
Tour operators have welcomed the reopening of these destinations as they argue it is a good beginning for the tourism sector after an increased tourist footfall was witnessed in Gulmarg and Sonmarg this winter.
“We welcome this decision which has come at the right time after the Valley witnessed a good rush of tourists after snowfall. It will send a good message across the country and boost tourist footfall in the coming season,” Farooq Kuthoo, a popular tour operator, said.
