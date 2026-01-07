ETV Bharat / state

Your Song at Sabarimala: Devotees’ Melodies To Resound At The Hill Shrine

As per the administration, alongside the legendary tracks of renowned singers, newly composed and recorded songs will now echo the holy shrine. Currently, the playlist at Sabarimala primarily features the iconic voices of K.J. Yesudas and the Jaya-Vijaya duo. To encourage the creativity of devotees, the Devaswom Board has decided to include fresh compositions. G.S. Arun, the Devaswom Public Relations Officer (PRO), noted that this initiative, which began last year, has been receiving an overwhelming response.

Pathanamthitta: In a rare opportunity for the Ayyappa devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is offering devotees a chance to have their own original devotional songs played through the loudspeakers at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

Every moment at Sabarimala is marked by specific devotional hymns. The shrine opens in the early morning to the strains of 'Vande Vighneswaram' sung by Yesudas. When the doors reopen at 3:00 PM, the famous 'Sreekovil Nada Thurannu' by the Jaya-Vijaya duo is played. The day concludes with the iconic 'Harivarasanam' at night.

Devotees at Sabarimala (ETV Bharat)

The new songs will be featured during the intervals between announcements for pilgrims. These broadcasts can be heard from the Sannidhanam all the way down to Marakkoottam. For those wishing to offer their voice and lyrics as a musical tribute to Lord Ayyappa, this opportunity is a true blessing.

Musical Tribute by Fire and Rescue Personnel

In a heart-touching performance, a devotional music concert presented by the Kerala Fire and Rescue team at the Sannidhanam captivated the pilgrims. The team performed popular and beloved hymns for the devotees. The concert was led by Fire and Rescue Officers P.P. Rahul, Prithin R. Mohan, and Dheeraj Lal.

Devotees at Sabarimala (ETV Bharat)

The current team of 83 Fire and Rescue personnel arrived for duty at Sabarimala on December 29 and will continue their service until January 9. It has become a tradition for the Fire and Rescue officers on duty to perform a devotional concert at the Swami Ayyappan Auditorium in the Valiya Nadappanthal every year.

Rising Pilgrim Inflow

As the Makaravilakku festival approaches, Sabarimala is witnessing a massive surge in devotees. Yesterday (January 5), 77,887 pilgrims visited the Sannidhanam for Darshan. Since the reopening of the shrine for the Makaravilakku season, more than 5.38 lakh devotees have visited the temple as of January 5. The auspicious Makaravilakku ritual will take place on January 14.