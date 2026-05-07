ETV Bharat / state

Your Shadow Will Desert You, At Noon, In May And July, As Maharashtra Will Witness The Unique Zero Shadow Day

Mumbai: The Astronomical Society of India, says on its site, "The lack of shadow is beautiful too. And it happens twice a year, for places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude.... For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. These will be in May and July. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground. This Zero Shadow Day will clearly be different for different places on the earth."

In these brief moments, people will notice their shadow will literally vanish. This phenomenon is known as 'Zero Shadow Day'. and it promises to be a true treat for science enthusiasts, students, and photography aficionados.

When the Sun reaches a position directly overhead, which 90 degrees, relative to a specific location on Earth, the shadow cast by any object standing at that spot disappears. The shadow of vertical objects either hides beneath their base or appears to vanish completely.

This event can be witnessed twice a year in regions situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. In India, many cities offer the opportunity to experience this unique phenomenon during the months of May and July, and Mumbai is one of them.

Professor M U Sattar, Head of the Department for Geography at the University of Mumbai, told ETV Bharat, "Since the Sun shifts by approximately 0.50 degrees daily, it remains at a specific latitude for nearly two days. Consequently, all regions situated at that particular latitude experience the 'zero-shadow' phenomenon at approximately the same time."

In Maharashtra, this phenomenon is set to commence today, May 7, starting this will be witnessed in different cities across the state on different dates, typically around 12:00 PM. Sattar informed, "The shadow may appear to vanish completely for a duration ranging from a few seconds to nearly a minute."

On May 15, Mumbaikars, too, will have the opportunity to witness this unique phenomenon. "In Mumbai, between approximately 12:35 PM and 12:40 PM, shadows will appear to vanish almost completely for a few brief moments. During this time, the shadows cast by upright objects will appear to be tucked directly beneath one's feet," stated Sattar.