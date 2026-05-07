Your Shadow Will Desert You, At Noon, In May And July, As Maharashtra Will Witness The Unique Zero Shadow Day
Your Shadow Will Disappear on two days as Maharashtra is set to witness a rare zero shadow day phenomenon, reports Pratidnya Pawar Shete.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The Astronomical Society of India, says on its site, "The lack of shadow is beautiful too. And it happens twice a year, for places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude.... For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. These will be in May and July. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground. This Zero Shadow Day will clearly be different for different places on the earth."
In these brief moments, people will notice their shadow will literally vanish. This phenomenon is known as 'Zero Shadow Day'. and it promises to be a true treat for science enthusiasts, students, and photography aficionados.
When the Sun reaches a position directly overhead, which 90 degrees, relative to a specific location on Earth, the shadow cast by any object standing at that spot disappears. The shadow of vertical objects either hides beneath their base or appears to vanish completely.
This event can be witnessed twice a year in regions situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. In India, many cities offer the opportunity to experience this unique phenomenon during the months of May and July, and Mumbai is one of them.
Professor M U Sattar, Head of the Department for Geography at the University of Mumbai, told ETV Bharat, "Since the Sun shifts by approximately 0.50 degrees daily, it remains at a specific latitude for nearly two days. Consequently, all regions situated at that particular latitude experience the 'zero-shadow' phenomenon at approximately the same time."
In Maharashtra, this phenomenon is set to commence today, May 7, starting this will be witnessed in different cities across the state on different dates, typically around 12:00 PM. Sattar informed, "The shadow may appear to vanish completely for a duration ranging from a few seconds to nearly a minute."
On May 15, Mumbaikars, too, will have the opportunity to witness this unique phenomenon. "In Mumbai, between approximately 12:35 PM and 12:40 PM, shadows will appear to vanish almost completely for a few brief moments. During this time, the shadows cast by upright objects will appear to be tucked directly beneath one's feet," stated Sattar.
Similarly, in Kolhapur, this event will be visible for approximately 50 seconds, between 12:29 PM and 12:30 PM, one can experience the moment when shadows seem to disappear entirely. He further noted that students and science enthusiasts have observed this phenomenon on previous occasions as well.
How to witness Zero Shadow phenomenon
Stand in an open field or at a location free from the shadows of any buildings or trees. Hold an object, such as a stick, a pen, or a bottle, upright, in your hand. This can be witnessed between 12:00 PM and 12:30 PM (or at the designated time). Closely observe the shadow cast on the ground. For a few moments, the shadow will appear as though it has completely vanished or is hidden directly beneath your feet.
Notably, observing this phenomenon requires neither a telescope nor expensive equipment. This event is regarded as more than just a curiosity since it is also considered significant for understanding astronomy and the tilt of the Earth's axis. Sattar noted that numerous scientific institutions and planetariums organise special programs on this day.
Meanwhile, the hashtag #ZeroShadowDay has also been trending on social media, and many people are gearing up to share photos and videos. A palpable sense of excitement can be observed among students and science enthusiasts as they prepare to experience the "day when shadows vanish."
Schedule for ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in various cities across Maharashtra:
- May 7 – Kolhapur, Miraj, Sangli
- May 10 – Satara, Akkalkot
- May 11 – Wai, Mahabaleshwar
- May 12 – Baramati, Barshi
- May 13 – Latur
- May 14 – Alibaug, Daund, Pune
- May 15 – Mumbai
- May 16 – Ahilyanagar, Kalyan, Nanded, Thane
- May 18 – Paithan
- May 19 – Jalna
- May 20 – Sambhajinagar, Nashik
- May 21 – Manmad
- May 22 – Yavatmal
- May 23 – Buldhana, Malegaon
- May 24 – Akola
- May 25 – Amravati
- May 26 – Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Nagpur
- May 31 – Toranmal (Dhule District)