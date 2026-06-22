'Your Greed Got You To Ditch': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Rebel Sena (UBT) MPs As 'Operation Tiger' Turns Real
Aditya Thackeray said the rebel MPs' reputation and loyalty were "for sale" as two of six dissidents confirmed switching over to Eknath Shinde led Sena.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday lashed out at the dissident Lok Sabha MPs of the party who have confirmed switching to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
In a post on X, Aaditya said the rebel MPs have proved that their loyalty and reputation are for "sale".
"To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before: 1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly 2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds," Aaditya said.
He said that all those "jumping over now" were elected on the platforms of the MVA and the INDIA, against the NDA. "All of them had leaders from @ShivSenaUBT, @INCIndia and @NCPspeaks campaigning for them- each one asked for rallies from leaders of all parties and allies. They can’t even go on their nonsensical rant of “moved away from this and allied to that” and did this and that," he said.
To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before:— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 22, 2026
1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly
2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds
All of the ones that are jumping over now were elected…
Further slamming the rebels, the Sena (UBT) leader said the voters voted "against the NDA candidates and for INDIA in your constituencies and for all it stands for".
"Just accept that your greed got you to ditch all of it overnight, shamelessly," he said.
Aaditya's reaction came a day after at least two of six dissident Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) confirmed they were switching over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The two MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, cited various reasons for crossing over to the Shinde camp, including a fund crunch.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the "operation" has been successful, virtually acknowledging that 'Operation Tiger' was real. His deputy and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde said he never leaves an "operation" incomplete.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On ‘Operation Tiger’, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, " soon you will get the breaking news regarding the operation. we do not stop operations midway; we complete them. you know this very well..." pic.twitter.com/axxKIQz2om— IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
Until now, 'Operation Tiger' referred to a rumoured political manoeuvre led by Shinde's Sena to engineer a mass defection of MPs from the rival Sena (UBT).
Ashtikar, who represents the Hingoli constituency, claimed he and other members had "not gone anywhere" until June 18, but changed their mind after certain remarks were made against them, an apparent reference to party leader Sanjay Raut.
Coming forward for the first time since the rumours about 'Operation Tiger' started swirling around, he confirmed that he has crossed over to the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. In a video clip posted on his social media handle, Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and "has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another".
"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited. Considering these factors, I have taken this decision," Ashtikar claimed.
He also alleged that despite his best efforts in the last two years, he failed to get funds for his Lok Sabha constituency.
The decision of Nimbalkar was keenly awaited after the special CBI court acquitted former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Patil in the 2006 murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar.
Suspense deepened after Uddhav Thackeray sent his two emissaries to Nimbalkar and tried to dissuade him from joining the Shinde camp. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Kailas Patil and Varun Sardesai visited Nimbalkar's residence in Pune in the wee hours of Sunday.
"We had talks with Omraje. We conveyed Uddhav Saheb’s message. We are confident Omraje will stay with us," Patil had told reporters.
Nimbalkar travelled from Pune to his constituency, Osmanabad (Dharashiv), where he discussed his political course with his supporters before announcing his decision in the night.
He cited the Sena (UBT)'s defeat in the local body elections and his inability to do much for the people because of being in opposition.
"We lost because we were not in power. As I am not part of the government, I couldn't do much for the people in the last two years. Considering these factors, I have decided to join Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. He stood with us. I have interacted with Shinde and CM Fadnavis,” he added.
Nimbalkar said Shinde and Fadnavis made him speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I requested him to do justice for us. Later, Shinde also said that the CBI will file an appeal (against Patil's acquittal). We don't want a favour, but I have demanded that the verdict should be based on merit," he told reporters.
Six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Responding to queries about the split in the Sena (UBT) through “Operation Tiger”, Fadnavis said the "operation" has been successful, while Shinde stated that he never leaves an operation incomplete.
"The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so," he said, blaming Uddhav for the crisis and advising him to introspect.
Shinde, who addressed a joint news conference with Fadnavis, said he didn't conduct incomplete operations. "Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it," he said.
When asked about the status of Operation Tiger, Shinde said, "You will get breaking news soon. The MPs are abused, and then you (Thackeray camp) want them (back). There is a chemical locha." Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, is carrying forward the legacy of the party founder Bal Thackeray. (With agency inputs)
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