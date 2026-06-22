ETV Bharat / state

'Your Greed Got You To Ditch': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Rebel Sena (UBT) MPs As 'Operation Tiger' Turns Real

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday lashed out at the dissident Lok Sabha MPs of the party who have confirmed switching to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In a post on X, Aaditya said the rebel MPs have proved that their loyalty and reputation are for "sale".

"To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before: 1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly 2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds," Aaditya said.

He said that all those "jumping over now" were elected on the platforms of the MVA and the INDIA, against the NDA. "All of them had leaders from @ShivSenaUBT, @INCIndia and @NCPspeaks campaigning for them- each one asked for rallies from leaders of all parties and allies. They can’t even go on their nonsensical rant of “moved away from this and allied to that” and did this and that," he said.

Further slamming the rebels, the Sena (UBT) leader said the voters voted "against the NDA candidates and for INDIA in your constituencies and for all it stands for".

"Just accept that your greed got you to ditch all of it overnight, shamelessly," he said.

Aaditya's reaction came a day after at least two of six dissident Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) confirmed they were switching over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The two MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, cited various reasons for crossing over to the Shinde camp, including a fund crunch.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the "operation" has been successful, virtually acknowledging that 'Operation Tiger' was real. His deputy and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde said he never leaves an "operation" incomplete.

Until now, 'Operation Tiger' referred to a rumoured political manoeuvre led by Shinde's Sena to engineer a mass defection of MPs from the rival Sena (UBT).

Ashtikar, who represents the Hingoli constituency, claimed he and other members had "not gone anywhere" until June 18, but changed their mind after certain remarks were made against them, an apparent reference to party leader Sanjay Raut.

Coming forward for the first time since the rumours about 'Operation Tiger' started swirling around, he confirmed that he has crossed over to the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. In a video clip posted on his social media handle, Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and "has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another".