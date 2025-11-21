ETV Bharat / state

Youngest Gram Panchayat President Of Kerala's Kozhikode Sets Eyes On District Panchayat Polls

Kozhikode: P Saruthi, an SFI activist from Iringallur, was chosen by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to contest for president of Olavanna gram panchayat at the age of 21.

Saruthi accepted the challenge without hesitation and in her debut battle, defeated her opponent by a large margin. With the victory, she became the youngest president of a gram panchayat in Kozhikode district. Despite having no prior experience, Saruthi’s leadership skills enabled her to transform Olavanna into one of the state's most excellent panchayats over her five-year term.

Now, having successfully completed her tenure as gram panchayat president, the LDF has entrusted her with a new mission- to represent the front in the Kozhikode district panchayat elections from Pantheerankavu division which includes various wards from the Olavanna, Perumanna, and Peruvayal panchayats. While the LDF had previously won the division, recent ward delimitation has turned it into a battleground with fierce competition potential.