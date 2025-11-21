ETV Bharat / state

Youngest Gram Panchayat President Of Kerala's Kozhikode Sets Eyes On District Panchayat Polls

P Saruthi, an SFI activist from Iringallur, was chosen by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to contest for president of Olavanna gram panchayat at the age of 21.
P Saruthi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

Kozhikode: P Saruthi, an SFI activist from Iringallur, was chosen by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to contest for president of Olavanna gram panchayat at the age of 21.

Saruthi accepted the challenge without hesitation and in her debut battle, defeated her opponent by a large margin. With the victory, she became the youngest president of a gram panchayat in Kozhikode district. Despite having no prior experience, Saruthi’s leadership skills enabled her to transform Olavanna into one of the state's most excellent panchayats over her five-year term.

Now, having successfully completed her tenure as gram panchayat president, the LDF has entrusted her with a new mission- to represent the front in the Kozhikode district panchayat elections from Pantheerankavu division which includes various wards from the Olavanna, Perumanna, and Peruvayal panchayats. While the LDF had previously won the division, recent ward delimitation has turned it into a battleground with fierce competition potential.

With Saruthi as the candidate, the LDF hopes to retain Pantheerankavu division. Saruthi is currently seeking votes by visiting every corner of the division and highlighting LDF's administrative achievements over the last five years. "There are 28 candidates competing for the district panchayat as Left Front candidates," Saruthi said.

As a gram panchayat president who brought Olavanna to the pinnacle of success, Saruthi is confident that if she wins a seat in the district panchayat, she can implement similar development activities.

With political battles heating up in the state, the dates for the local body elections have been announced. The polling will be held in two phases, on December 9 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 13. The announcement was made by State Election Commissioner A Shajahan

