Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Injecting Dissolved Painkillers For High; Two Friends Arrested In Trichy
Preliminary investigations also revealed that the deceased had allegedly obtained the tablets from her mother, Shakila Begum, who is suspected of selling the pills.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Trichy: The death of a young girl after allegedly injecting dissolved painkillers to get high has shocked residents here. Police have arrested two of her friends in connection with the incident and are conducting further investigations.
According to police, the 18-year-old girl from M R Mill Street in Ariyamangalam checked into a private lodge near Trichy Junction around 9:30 PM on June 7 along with Saddam Hussain (19), a resident of the same locality.
Around 1 PM the following day, Saddam allegedly called his friend Sheikh Abdullah (19), a resident of Theppetti Street also in Ariyamangalam, to the lodge. Police said the three reportedly dissolved painkiller tablets in water and injected the mixture to get high.
During the process, the girl suddenly lost consciousness. Saddam and Sheikh immediately rushed her to the Trichy Government Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where doctors admitted her to intensive care. However, she died despite treatment. Her body was later sent for postmortem examination.
Tamil Nadu Police from the Cantonment station searched the lodge room and recovered 10 strips of painkiller tablets, a syringe and two tea cups containing water mixed with dissolved medication. Preliminary investigations also revealed that the deceased had allegedly obtained the tablets from her mother, Shakila Begum, who is suspected of selling the pills.
TN Police have arrested Saddam and Sheikh and are conducting detailed interrogations in connection with the case.
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