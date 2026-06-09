ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Injecting Dissolved Painkillers For High; Two Friends Arrested In Trichy

Trichy: The death of a young girl after allegedly injecting dissolved painkillers to get high has shocked residents here. Police have arrested two of her friends in connection with the incident and are conducting further investigations.

According to police, the 18-year-old girl from M R Mill Street in Ariyamangalam checked into a private lodge near Trichy Junction around 9:30 PM on June 7 along with Saddam Hussain (19), a resident of the same locality.

Around 1 PM the following day, Saddam allegedly called his friend Sheikh Abdullah (19), a resident of Theppetti Street also in Ariyamangalam, to the lodge. Police said the three reportedly dissolved painkiller tablets in water and injected the mixture to get high.