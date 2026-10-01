ETV Bharat / state

Woman Allegedly Raped By 'Masked Man' At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar Apartment; Probe Underway

Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident has come to light in Odisha's capital city, where a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified 'masked man' inside her rented flat in an apartment on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late last night in Behera Sahi area under the jurisdiction of Nayapalli police station, officials said.

Following the incident, the woman lodged a written complaint at Nayapalli police station, alleging that the perpetrator committed the crime after threatening her at gunpoint. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that a man wearing a mask entered the apartment on Wednesday night and raped her while threatening her with a gun.

Since the accused concealed his identity, apprehending him has become a significant challenge for the police. A police team is examining CCTV footage from the nearby areas, sources said.