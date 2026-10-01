Woman Allegedly Raped By 'Masked Man' At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar Apartment; Probe Underway
The woman alleged that a man wearing a mask entered the apartment and raped her while threatening her with a gun, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident has come to light in Odisha's capital city, where a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified 'masked man' inside her rented flat in an apartment on Wednesday.
The incident occurred late last night in Behera Sahi area under the jurisdiction of Nayapalli police station, officials said.
Following the incident, the woman lodged a written complaint at Nayapalli police station, alleging that the perpetrator committed the crime after threatening her at gunpoint. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
In the complaint, it has been alleged that a man wearing a mask entered the apartment on Wednesday night and raped her while threatening her with a gun.
Since the accused concealed his identity, apprehending him has become a significant challenge for the police. A police team is examining CCTV footage from the nearby areas, sources said.
According to information shared by office of Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M, the 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint at the Nayapalli police station last night. She alleged that an unidentified man entered her rented accommodation and raped her.
"The victim lives in the rented house with her elder sister, while the landlord resides on the first floor. It is alleged that the accused threatened her by brandishing a gun or a toy gun. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials immediately arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation," the DCP office mentioned.
"Following the complaint, police have intensified their investigation and are treating the incident seriously. A search is underway to apprehend the accused," said an official.
Recently, during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in his response to a query, informed that 1606 rape cases have been recorded in the state between January 1 and July 31 in 2026. According to the data shared in the assembly, as many as 21,069 cases in connection with various crimes against women have been registered across the state during the said period.
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