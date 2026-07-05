Young Woman Raped At Birthday Party In Bengaluru; Five Arrested
One of the accused called her to Talaghattapur for the party, where she was offered a juice laced with an intoxicating substance before the act.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being lured to a party on the pretext of a birthday celebration under the jurisdiction of the Talaghattapur police station in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.
Five accused have been arrested in connection with the matter after an FIR was registered based on the formal complaint lodged by the victim following the incident that took place on June 30. "The accused have been identified as Somashekar, Ambareesh, Pradeep, Ramappa and Jagadish," Bengaluru Southwest Division DCP Anita B Haddannavar said.
Police said the victim mentioned in the complaint that she got acquainted with Somashekhar. The duo had known each other for some time and had been in regular contact over the phone, and had also met on several occasions.
A few days before the incident, it was her birthday, and since Somashekhar had not been able to wish her in person, he invited her to Talaghattapura to celebrate the occasion together, she claimed. Trusting Somasekhar, she went to the area at around 5 pm on June 30 and reached near a hotel as instructed.
Police said Somashekhar had also called some of his friends and asked the victim to accompany them to his house, saying the party would be held there. When she suggested that they go to a hotel instead, he insisted they first go to his house and then head to a hotel.
Four of Somasekhar's friends escorted her to his house, where they spent some time together and had food. Later, Ambareesh allegedly gave her a soft drink laced with an intoxicating substance. After consuming it, she began feeling dizzy and drowsy and was unable to remain fully conscious, a senior police officer said.
Subsequently, Ambareesh entered the room and allegedly raped her while the remaining men were sitting in the hall outside. As she was not fully conscious, she could not immediately identify the accused, police said.
After regaining consciousness, the woman managed to escape and called the police emergency helpline 112 to narrate the situation she went through. Alerted by the distress call, personnel from the Talaghattapur police station rushed to the spot and rescued the victim.
Also Read