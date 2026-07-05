ETV Bharat / state

Young Woman Raped At Birthday Party In Bengaluru; Five Arrested

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being lured to a party on the pretext of a birthday celebration under the jurisdiction of the Talaghattapur police station in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

Five accused have been arrested in connection with the matter after an FIR was registered based on the formal complaint lodged by the victim following the incident that took place on June 30. "The accused have been identified as Somashekar, Ambareesh, Pradeep, Ramappa and Jagadish," Bengaluru Southwest Division DCP Anita B Haddannavar said.

Police said the victim mentioned in the complaint that she got acquainted with Somashekhar. The duo had known each other for some time and had been in regular contact over the phone, and had also met on several occasions.

A few days before the incident, it was her birthday, and since Somashekhar had not been able to wish her in person, he invited her to Talaghattapura to celebrate the occasion together, she claimed. Trusting Somasekhar, she went to the area at around 5 pm on June 30 and reached near a hotel as instructed.